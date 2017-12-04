VIDEO: LIVE Unveiling Of The New Lamborghini Urus SSUV

Lamborghini will unveil its all new Super Sports Utility Vehicle (SSUV), the Urus on December 4, 2017. The Urus will be the first SUV from the Sant’agata Bolognese based sports car manufacturer after the LM002. The Italian marquee had previously shared teaser videos revealing various drive modes including Sabbia, Neve and Terra. You can watch the event LIVE in the video embedded below:

Lamborghini previously stated, “From Ferruccio’s dream of building the perfect car to the first V12 engine, then paving the way to the future by designing models that are ahead of their times. The first Super Sports Utility Vehicle (SSUV) will be unveiled on 4 December 2017 in Sant’Agata Bolognese. The Lamborghini Urus redefines possibilities, creating a class of its own: unprecedented SUV performance, luxury and versatility, with the distinctive dynamic design DNA of a Lamborghini super sports car. Driving through a new era.”

Reports indicate that the upcoming Lamborghini Urus could draw power from a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine that will produce an output in excess of 600 PS and 800 Nm of torque. Mated to a dual clutch transmission, power would be send to all four wheels via an all wheel drive system.

Are you excited for the new, go-anywhere Lamborghini? Let us know your views through the comments section below.