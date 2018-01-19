New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Key Facts, Figures and Features Explained In Walkaround Video

As reported earlier, India bookings for the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift have already begun for initial payment of INR 11,000. In latest updates, we’re driving the all-new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift somewhere near Lonavala (between Mumbai-Pune).

While we cannot publish our opinions about the hatchback due to the embargo, we can let you know all the features of the latest offering from Maruti Suzuki. So sit back, and grab a bucket of pop-corn, your favourite beverage and enjoy this detailed walkaround video of the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift. Don’t forget to check out the detailed image gallery below.

You can read a detailed report on the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift here

Here’s the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Image Gallery. Do let us know your views about the new hatchback, and the walkaround video through the comments section below.