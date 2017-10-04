New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Images, Features, Tech Specs, Fuel Economy, Expected Price And Launch Date

The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift India launch is likely to happen at the 2018 Auto Expo scheduled in the month of February. The car is already available for sale in international markets but we’re yet to hear any official details and specs for the Indian market. While we wait for that, here’s what we know about the upcoming 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift.

New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Expected Prices

The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift packs new design and features which is likely push up the price of the much successful hatchback in the Indian market. While we’re yet to hear the official prices, we expect the new Swift to retail for about INR 5-5.50 lakh.

New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Expected Launch Date

Maruti Suzuki has remained tight-lipped about the launch date but the new 2018 Swift is expected to arrive on Indian shores at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi.

New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Features and Details

The 2018 Suzuki Swift measures 3,840 mm in length, 1,695 mm in width and 1,500 mm/1,525 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. It gets the unmistakable Swift silhouette but tweaks to the design. Another major visual upgrade is the rear door handle which, just like the Chevrolet Beat, is neatly integrated behind the rear window. The new Swift is based on the new ‘Heartect’ platform which also underpins the new Swift DZire. Styling cues will be identical to the new Swift DZire (minus the boot ofcourse).

The range-topping Swift RSt in the Japanese market comes equipped with LED auto headlamps, LED DRLs, halogen fog lamps, 16-inch alloy rims, ORVM-mounted turn indicators and reverse parking sensors with camera. We’re yet to hear which of the aforementioned features will make it to the India spec Swift.

The completely revamped interiors feature an all-new dashboard, a new multi-function 3-spoke, flat-bottomed steering wheel with audio/cruise controls, and a fresh infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, keyless entry, push button engine start/stop, heated front seats, and a MID with power readings.

New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Engine and Performance

For the Japanese market, the 2017 Suzuki Swift was unveiled in 5 variants – XG, XL, Hybrid ML, RS and RSt. The first two are powered by a 1.2-litre VVT 4-cylinder petrol engine that develops 67 PS and 118 Nm of torque.

For the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki will most likely retain the current engine range which include the 1.2 K-series petrol and the Fiat-sourced 1.3 Multijet diesel engines. The 1.3-litre DDiS should deliver 74 hp @4000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque at 2000 rpm. The 1.2-litre petrol engine cranks out 82bhp @6000rpm and 113Nm at 4200 rpm. Transmission duties would be performed by a 5-speed manual or a AMT system. The fuel economy is not likely to change much from the current model. The 1.0-litre turbocharged Boosterjet petrol may not arrive to our shores.

New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Safety

The new 2018 Swift will most likely receive dual airbags, and ABS as standard.

New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Technical Specifications

Engine Engine Capacity (cc) 1197 1248 Max Power (kW @ rpm) 61 (81.80 hp) @ 6000 55 (73.75 hp) @ 4000 Max Torque (Nm @ rpm) 113 @ 4200 190 @ 2000 Number of Cylinders 4-Cylinders Transmission 5MT / 5 AMT 5MT / 5 AMT

New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Image Gallery

New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Euro NCAP Test Video