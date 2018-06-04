New 2018 Hyundai CRETA Gets 14,366 Bookings Since 10 Days Of Its Launch

Hyundai Motor India received an overwhelming response for its recently launched 2018 Creta, with over 14,366 bookings and 70,000 enquiries. The new 2018 Hyundai Creta was launched in the Indian market with prices starting from INR 9.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Check out the complete price list of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta below:

Engine Variant Ex-showroom Price 1.6 PL E INR 9,43,908 E+ INR 9,99,900 SX INR 11,93,934 SX Dual Tone INR 12,43,934 SX AT INR 13,43,834 SX (O) INR 13,59,948 1.4 DSL E+ INR 9,99,900 S INR 11,73,893 1.6 DSL S AT INR 13,19,934 SX INR 13,23,934 SX Dual Tone INR 13,73,934 SX AT INR 14,83,934 SX (O) INR 15,03,934

Launched in 2015, the Hyundai Creta has won 26 awards, including the Indian Car of the year (ICOTY) 2016. The new 2018 Creta gets bolder and stronger exterior design and Hyundai’s signature cascade design front grille that commands strong road presence.

Click here to read new 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Features, Tech Specs, Prices And All You Need To Know

Mechanically, the 1.6 Petrol generates 123 ps while the 1.6 CRDi diesel engine delivers 128 ps. A more fuel efficient 1.4 Diesel engine with 90 ps is also on offer. The New 2018 CRETA is available with 7 Exterior single tone colour options and 2 Dual tone colour options. Additionally, two new colours have been added – Marina Blue and Passion Orange along with new Dual Tone Passion Orange and Black.

New 2018 Hyundai Creta technical specifications: