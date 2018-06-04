Trending:
New 2018 Hyundai CRETA Gets 14,366 Bookings Since 10 Days Of Its Launch

Hyundai Motor India received an overwhelming response for its recently launched 2018 Creta, with over 14,366 bookings and 70,000 enquiries. The new 2018 Hyundai Creta was launched in the Indian market with prices starting from INR 9.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Check out the complete price list of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta below:

EngineVariantEx-showroom Price
1.6 PLEINR 9,43,908
E+INR 9,99,900
SXINR 11,93,934
SX Dual ToneINR 12,43,934
SX ATINR 13,43,834
SX (O)INR 13,59,948
1.4 DSLE+INR 9,99,900
SINR 11,73,893
1.6 DSLS ATINR 13,19,934
SXINR 13,23,934
SX Dual ToneINR 13,73,934
SX ATINR 14,83,934
SX (O)INR 15,03,934

Launched in 2015, the Hyundai Creta has won 26 awards, including the Indian Car of the year (ICOTY) 2016. The new 2018 Creta gets bolder and stronger exterior design and Hyundai’s signature cascade design front grille that commands strong road presence.

Click here to read new 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Features, Tech Specs, Prices And All You Need To Know

Mechanically, the 1.6 Petrol generates 123 ps while the 1.6 CRDi diesel engine delivers 128 ps. A more fuel efficient 1.4 Diesel engine with 90 ps is also on offer. The New 2018 CRETA is available with 7 Exterior single tone colour options and 2 Dual tone colour options. Additionally, two new colours have been added – Marina Blue and Passion Orange along with new Dual Tone Passion Orange and Black.

New 2018 Hyundai Creta technical specifications:

Engine Option1.6 Petrol1.4 Diesel1.6 Diesel
ENGINE
Configuration4 Cylinder, 16 Valves4 Cylinder, 16 Valves4 Cylinder, 16 Valves
Valvetrain TypeDual VTVTCRDiCRDi with VGT
Displacement (cc)1,5911,3961,582
Max Power (ps/rpm)123/6,40090/4,000128/4,000
Max Torque(kgm/rpm)15.4/4,85022.4/1,500-2,75026.5/1,500-3,000
TRANSMISSION
Type6-Speed Manual6-Speed Manual6-Speed Manual
6-Speed Automatic6-Speed Automatic
SUSPENSION
FrontMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
RearCoupled Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
BRAKES
FrontDisc
RearDrum
TYRE
Size
  • 205/65 R16 Steel (E,E+) /205/65 R16 Alloy (S,SX)
  • 215/60 R17 Alloy (SX AT, SX Dual Tone,SX(O))
Spare Tyre
  • 205/65 R16 Steel (E,E+,S,SX)
  • 215/60 R17 Steel (SX AT, SX Dual Tone,SX(O))
TypeTubeless
DIMENSIONS
Overall length (mm)4,270
Overall width (mm)1,780
Overall height (mm)1,630
Wheelbase (mm)2,590
Fuel Tank Capacity (litres)55

New 2018 Hyundai Creta Image Gallery