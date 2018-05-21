Trending:
New 2018 Honda Amaze Launched In India
Home Hyundai New 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Features, Tech Specs, Prices And All You Need To Know

New 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Features, Tech Specs, Prices And All You Need To Know

|
Added in: Hyundai

The new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift has finally arrived in the Indian market with prices starting from INR 9.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Now that all the official information is available, here’s every thing you need to know about the new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift.

New 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift (1)

Visually, the new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift gets the brand’s Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design that gives the compact SUV refined details and graphics. Upfront, the new 2018 Hyundai Creta gets a Bold Cascade Design Front Grille, Bi-functional Projector Headlamps, and Bold Front and Rear Skid Plates. The front bumper also gets LED DRL and Positioning Lamp. From the sides, design elements include the new Body Cladding, Chrome Finish Outside Door Handle, and R17 Diamond Cut Alloys. Other exterior features include LED Turn Indicator On ORVMs, Stylish Split Tail Lamps, and Shark Fin Antenna.

New 2018 Hyundai Creta Brochure (2)

The new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift will be available in seven single and two dual-tone colour options. The new colour options include:

  • Polar White
  • Phantom Black
  • Sleek Silver
  • Fiery Red
  • Stardust Grey
  • Passion Orange
  • Marina Blue
  • Polar White and Phantom Black
  • Passion Orange and Phantom Black

New 2018 Hyundai Creta Brochure (8)

The new 2018 Hyundai Creta also gets a electronic sunroof, and a dual-tone, sporty interior colour pack. Other features include:

  • Wireless Phone Charger
  • Electrochromic Mirror (ECM)
  • 6 Way Power Driver Seat
  • Cruise Control
  • Advanced Supervision Cluster
  • FATC with Cluster Ionizer
  • Sliding Front Armrest
  • Leather Seats
  • Adjustable front & Rear Headrest
  • Rear AC Vents
  • Smart Key with Push Button Start
  • Sunglass Holder
  • Door Scuff Plates
  • Rear Centre Armrest with Cupholder
  • Electrically Adjustable ORVM with Turn Indicators
  • 60:40 Split Rear Seats
  • Luggage Net & Hook
  • Luggage Lamp
  • Front & Rear Power outlets
  • Storage Space in Console Armrest
  • Three Years/Unlimited Kilometers Warrant
  • Three Years Road Side Assistance

New 2018 Hyundai Creta Brochure (11)

New 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Safety features:

  • Hill-start assist control (HAC)
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
  • Static bending lights (SBL)
  • Hill-start assist control (HAC)
  • Six airbag (Dual front airbags, front seat side- impact and side curtain airbags)
  • Rear Parking Assist System
  • Follow Me Headlamp
  • Power Window Anti-pinch
  • Height adjustable Seat Belt Anchor

New 2018 Hyundai Creta Brochure (9)

The new 2018 Hyundai Creta will continue to use the same 1.6-litre petrol, 1.6-litre diesel and 1.4-litre diesel engines. The engine and transmission combination includes:

  • Diesel – 1.6L CRDi VGT 6 Speed Automatic Transmission (128 PS/260 Nm)
  • Diesel – 1.6L CRDi VGT 6 Speed Manual Transmission (128 PS/260 Nm)
  • Diesel – 1.4L CRDi 6 Speed Manual Transmission (90 PS/220 Nm)
  • Petrol – 1.6L Dual VTVT 6 Speed Manual Transmission (123 PS/150 Nm)
  • Petrol – 1.6L Dual VTVT 6 Speed Automatic Transmission (123 PS/150 Nm)

New 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift Technical Specifications:

Engine Option1.6 Petrol1.4 Diesel1.6 Diesel
ENGINE
Configuration4 Cylinder, 16 Valves4 Cylinder, 16 Valves4 Cylinder, 16 Valves
Valvetrain TypeDual VTVTCRDiCRDi with VGT
Displacement (cc)1,5911,3961,582
Max Power (ps/rpm)123/6,40090/4,000128/4,000
Max Torque(kgm/rpm)15.4/4,85022.4/1,500-2,75026.5/1,500-3,000
TRANSMISSION
Type6-Speed Manual6-Speed Manual6-Speed Manual
6-Speed Automatic6-Speed Automatic
SUSPENSION
FrontMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
RearCoupled Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
BRAKES
FrontDisc
RearDrum
TYRE
Size
  • 205/65 R16 Steel (E,E+) /205/65 R16 Alloy (S,SX)
  • 215/60 R17 Alloy (SX AT, SX Dual Tone,SX(O))
Spare Tyre
  • 205/65 R16 Steel (E,E+,S,SX)
  • 215/60 R17 Steel (SX AT, SX Dual Tone,SX(O))
TypeTubeless
DIMENSIONS
Overall length (mm)4,270
Overall width (mm)1,780
Overall height (mm)1,630
Wheelbase (mm)2,590
Fuel Tank Capacity (litres)55

New 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift India Prices:

EngineVariantEx-showroom Price
1.6 PLEINR 9,43,908
E+INR 9,99,900
SXINR 11,93,934
SX Dual ToneINR 12,43,934
SX ATINR 13,43,834
SX (O)INR 13,59,948
1.4 DSLE+INR 9,99,900
SINR 11,73,893
1.6 DSLS ATINR 13,19,934
SXINR 13,23,934
SX Dual ToneINR 13,73,934
SX ATINR 14,83,934
SX (O)INR 15,03,934

New 2018 Hyundai Creta Variants:

VariantEE+SSXSX+ Dual ToneSX(O)
Engine & Trim Plan
1.6 Petrol Dual VTVTMTYesYesYesYesYes
ATYes
1.4 CRDiMTYesYes
1.6 CRDi VGTMTYesYesYes
ATYesYes
SAFETY
HIVE Body StructureSSSSSS
AirbagDriver & PassengerSSSSSS
Side & CurtainS
ABS with EBDSSSSSS
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)S
Vehicle Stability Management control (VSM)S
Hill Start Assist Control (HAC)S
Parking AssistRear Parking SensorsSSSS
Rear Camera with steering adaptive parking guidelines displaySSSS
Day/Night Inside Rear View MirrorSSSSS
Electro chromic mirror (ECM)S
Front Seat Belts with PretensionerSSSSSS
Height Adjustable Front Seatbelts- Driver & PassengerS
Child Seat Anchor(ISOFIX)S^
Impact Sensing Auto Door UnlockSSSSSS
Lane Change IndicatorSSSSSS
Lane Change Flash AdjustmentS
Speed sensing Auto Door lockSSSSSS
Front Fog LampsSSSS
Rear Defogger with TimerSSSS
ImmobilizerSSSSSS
EXTERIOR
Alloy WheelsR16 Clean Silver AlloysSS
R17 Diamond cut AlloysS^SS
Silver Color Front & Rear Skid PlateSSSSSS
A- Pillar Piano Black Glossy finishSSSSSS
B- Pillar Black-out TapeSSSSSS
Piano Black Glossy finish RoofS
Bi-functional Projector HeadlampsSSS
Cornering LampsSSS
LED DRLSSSS
LED Positioning LampsSSS
Roof RailsSSSS
Radiator GrilleBlack + SilverSSS
Black + ChromeSSS
Body ColorDual Tone BumpersSSSSSS
Outside Door HandlesSSS
ORVMSSSSSS
Black Colour Side MoldingSSSSSS
Side Body CladdingSSSSSS
Rear GarnishBody ColouredSSSS
Chrome finishSS
Chrome Finish Outside Door HandlesSSS
AntennaMicro RoofSSS
Shark FinSSS
LED Turn Indicators on Outside MirrorsSSSSS
INTERIOR
All black theme dashboard with Silver AccentsS
Tangerine Orange Color PackBlack Seat Fabric with Orange Inserts & Contrast StitchingS
Leather TGS Knob with Orange AccentS
TGS Gaitor Boot with Contrast StitchingS
Leather Wrapped Steering with Contrast StitchingS
Metal finishCrash Pad GarnishSSSSSS
Inside Door HandlesSSSS
Leather Pack #SeatsS
SteeringSSS
TGS KnobSSS
Console ArmrestS
Door ArmrestS
Rear Parcel TraySSSS
Door Scuff PlatesBlack ColourSSS
MetallicSSS
Map Pockets – Front & Rear DoorSSSSSS
INSTRUMENT PANEL & CENTER FASCIA DISPLAY
Supervision ClusterS
TachometerSSSSSS
IC Light Adjustment (Rheostat)S*SSSS
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE
Automatic TransmissionOO
Smart Electric SunroofS^S
Power Driver Seat – 6 WayS
Cruise ControlSSS
Follow-me-home HeadlampsSSSSSS
Keyless EntryFoldable KeySSS
Smart Key with Push Button StartSSS
Air ConditioningManualSSS
Fully Automatic with mood change barSSS
Cluster IonizerSSS
Outside MirrorElectrically AdjustableSSSSS
Electrically FoldableSSS
Front Console Armrest with StorageSSSSSS
Sliding Front ArmrestSSSSSS
Clutch FootrestSSSSSS
Rear Center Armrest with Cup HoldersSSSS
Electric Tailgate ReleaseSSSSSS
Rear AC VentSSSSSS
Front USB ChargerS*SSSS
Front Power OutletSDSL Only
Rear Power OutletSSSS
Rear Wiper and WasherSSS
Motor Driven Power Steering with Tilt FunctionSSSSSS
Luggage LampSSSSS
Luggage Net & HookSSSS
Front Seat Back PocketsSSSSSS
Passenger Side Vanity MirrorSSSSSS
Power WindowsFrontSSSSSS
RearSSSSSS
Driver Side Auto Up-Down (Safety Power Windows)SSS
Room LampSSSSSS
Coat HooksSSSSS
Battery SaverSSSSSS
MT Shift IndicatorSSSSSS
Front Map LampS*SSSS
Sunglass HolderS*SSSS
Alternator Management SystemSSSSSS
Remote Fuel Lid Opening- Cable TypeSSSSSS
SEATING
Height Adjustable Driver SeatSSSS
Height AdjustableFront HeadrestSSSSSS
Rear HeadrestSSSS
60:40 Split Rear SeatS^
INFOTAINMENT AND CONNECTIVITY
Infotainment System12.74cm Touch Screen Audio with USB+MP3S*S
17.77cm Touch Screen Audio Video Navigation SystemSSS
BluetoothS*SSSS
1GB Internal MemoryS*S
Smartphone ConnectivityApple Car PlaySSS
Android AutoSSS
Mirror LinkSSS
Steering MountedAudio ControlS*SSSS
Bluetooth HandsfreeS*SSSS
Smart Key BandS
Wireless ChargerS
Auto Link Connected Car technologyS
Hyundai i-Blue (Audio Remote Application)S*SSSS
Arkamys Sound MoodSSS
4 SpeakersSSSSS
Front Tweeters (2 Nos)S*SSSS

 S = Standard     ^  Only Automatic Transmission  * Only Petrol     #  Leatherette   O = Option

New 2018 Hyundai Creta Brochure: