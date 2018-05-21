New 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Features, Tech Specs, Prices And All You Need To Know

The new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift has finally arrived in the Indian market with prices starting from INR 9.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Now that all the official information is available, here’s every thing you need to know about the new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift.

Visually, the new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift gets the brand’s Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design that gives the compact SUV refined details and graphics. Upfront, the new 2018 Hyundai Creta gets a Bold Cascade Design Front Grille, Bi-functional Projector Headlamps, and Bold Front and Rear Skid Plates. The front bumper also gets LED DRL and Positioning Lamp. From the sides, design elements include the new Body Cladding, Chrome Finish Outside Door Handle, and R17 Diamond Cut Alloys. Other exterior features include LED Turn Indicator On ORVMs, Stylish Split Tail Lamps, and Shark Fin Antenna.

The new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift will be available in seven single and two dual-tone colour options. The new colour options include:

Polar White

Phantom Black

Sleek Silver

Fiery Red

Stardust Grey

Passion Orange

Marina Blue

Polar White and Phantom Black

Passion Orange and Phantom Black

The new 2018 Hyundai Creta also gets a electronic sunroof, and a dual-tone, sporty interior colour pack. Other features include:

Wireless Phone Charger

Electrochromic Mirror (ECM)

6 Way Power Driver Seat

Cruise Control

Advanced Supervision Cluster

FATC with Cluster Ionizer

Sliding Front Armrest

Leather Seats

Adjustable front & Rear Headrest

Rear AC Vents

Smart Key with Push Button Start

Sunglass Holder

Door Scuff Plates

Rear Centre Armrest with Cupholder

Electrically Adjustable ORVM with Turn Indicators

60:40 Split Rear Seats

Luggage Net & Hook

Luggage Lamp

Front & Rear Power outlets

Storage Space in Console Armrest

Three Years/Unlimited Kilometers Warrant

Three Years Road Side Assistance

New 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Safety features:

Hill-start assist control (HAC)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Static bending lights (SBL)

Six airbag (Dual front airbags, front seat side- impact and side curtain airbags)

Rear Parking Assist System

Follow Me Headlamp

Power Window Anti-pinch

Height adjustable Seat Belt Anchor

The new 2018 Hyundai Creta will continue to use the same 1.6-litre petrol, 1.6-litre diesel and 1.4-litre diesel engines. The engine and transmission combination includes:

Diesel – 1.6L CRDi VGT 6 Speed Automatic Transmission (128 PS/260 Nm)

Diesel – 1.6L CRDi VGT 6 Speed Manual Transmission (128 PS/260 Nm)

Diesel – 1.4L CRDi 6 Speed Manual Transmission (90 PS/220 Nm)

Petrol – 1.6L Dual VTVT 6 Speed Manual Transmission (123 PS/150 Nm)

Petrol – 1.6L Dual VTVT 6 Speed Automatic Transmission (123 PS/150 Nm)

New 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift Technical Specifications:

Engine Option 1.6 Petrol 1.4 Diesel 1.6 Diesel ENGINE Configuration 4 Cylinder, 16 Valves 4 Cylinder, 16 Valves 4 Cylinder, 16 Valves Valvetrain Type Dual VTVT CRDi CRDi with VGT Displacement (cc) 1,591 1,396 1,582 Max Power (ps/rpm) 123/6,400 90/4,000 128/4,000 Max Torque(kgm/rpm) 15.4/4,850 22.4/1,500-2,750 26.5/1,500-3,000 TRANSMISSION Type 6-Speed Manual 6-Speed Manual 6-Speed Manual 6-Speed Automatic 6-Speed Automatic SUSPENSION Front McPherson Strut with Coil Spring Rear Coupled Torsion Beam with Coil Spring BRAKES Front Disc Rear Drum TYRE Size 205/65 R16 Steel (E,E+) /205/65 R16 Alloy (S,SX)

215/60 R17 Alloy (SX AT, SX Dual Tone,SX(O)) Spare Tyre 205/65 R16 Steel (E,E+,S,SX)

215/60 R17 Steel (SX AT, SX Dual Tone,SX(O)) Type Tubeless DIMENSIONS Overall length (mm) 4,270 Overall width (mm) 1,780 Overall height (mm) 1,630 Wheelbase (mm) 2,590 Fuel Tank Capacity (litres) 55

New 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift India Prices:

Engine Variant Ex-showroom Price 1.6 PL E INR 9,43,908 E+ INR 9,99,900 SX INR 11,93,934 SX Dual Tone INR 12,43,934 SX AT INR 13,43,834 SX (O) INR 13,59,948 1.4 DSL E+ INR 9,99,900 S INR 11,73,893 1.6 DSL S AT INR 13,19,934 SX INR 13,23,934 SX Dual Tone INR 13,73,934 SX AT INR 14,83,934 SX (O) INR 15,03,934

