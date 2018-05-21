New 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Features, Tech Specs, Prices And All You Need To Know
The new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift has finally arrived in the Indian market with prices starting from INR 9.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Now that all the official information is available, here’s every thing you need to know about the new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift.
Visually, the new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift gets the brand’s Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design that gives the compact SUV refined details and graphics. Upfront, the new 2018 Hyundai Creta gets a Bold Cascade Design Front Grille, Bi-functional Projector Headlamps, and Bold Front and Rear Skid Plates. The front bumper also gets LED DRL and Positioning Lamp. From the sides, design elements include the new Body Cladding, Chrome Finish Outside Door Handle, and R17 Diamond Cut Alloys. Other exterior features include LED Turn Indicator On ORVMs, Stylish Split Tail Lamps, and Shark Fin Antenna.
The new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift will be available in seven single and two dual-tone colour options. The new colour options include:
- Polar White
- Phantom Black
- Sleek Silver
- Fiery Red
- Stardust Grey
- Passion Orange
- Marina Blue
- Polar White and Phantom Black
- Passion Orange and Phantom Black
The new 2018 Hyundai Creta also gets a electronic sunroof, and a dual-tone, sporty interior colour pack. Other features include:
- Wireless Phone Charger
- Electrochromic Mirror (ECM)
- 6 Way Power Driver Seat
- Cruise Control
- Advanced Supervision Cluster
- FATC with Cluster Ionizer
- Sliding Front Armrest
- Leather Seats
- Adjustable front & Rear Headrest
- Rear AC Vents
- Smart Key with Push Button Start
- Sunglass Holder
- Door Scuff Plates
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cupholder
- Electrically Adjustable ORVM with Turn Indicators
- 60:40 Split Rear Seats
- Luggage Net & Hook
- Luggage Lamp
- Front & Rear Power outlets
- Storage Space in Console Armrest
- Three Years/Unlimited Kilometers Warrant
- Three Years Road Side Assistance
New 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Safety features:
- Hill-start assist control (HAC)
- Electronic stability control (ESC)
- Static bending lights (SBL)
- Hill-start assist control (HAC)
- Six airbag (Dual front airbags, front seat side- impact and side curtain airbags)
- Rear Parking Assist System
- Follow Me Headlamp
- Power Window Anti-pinch
- Height adjustable Seat Belt Anchor
The new 2018 Hyundai Creta will continue to use the same 1.6-litre petrol, 1.6-litre diesel and 1.4-litre diesel engines. The engine and transmission combination includes:
- Diesel – 1.6L CRDi VGT 6 Speed Automatic Transmission (128 PS/260 Nm)
- Diesel – 1.6L CRDi VGT 6 Speed Manual Transmission (128 PS/260 Nm)
- Diesel – 1.4L CRDi 6 Speed Manual Transmission (90 PS/220 Nm)
- Petrol – 1.6L Dual VTVT 6 Speed Manual Transmission (123 PS/150 Nm)
- Petrol – 1.6L Dual VTVT 6 Speed Automatic Transmission (123 PS/150 Nm)
New 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift Technical Specifications:
|Engine Option
|1.6 Petrol
|1.4 Diesel
|1.6 Diesel
|ENGINE
|Configuration
|4 Cylinder, 16 Valves
|4 Cylinder, 16 Valves
|4 Cylinder, 16 Valves
|Valvetrain Type
|Dual VTVT
|CRDi
|CRDi with VGT
|Displacement (cc)
|1,591
|1,396
|1,582
|Max Power (ps/rpm)
|123/6,400
|90/4,000
|128/4,000
|Max Torque(kgm/rpm)
|15.4/4,850
|22.4/1,500-2,750
|26.5/1,500-3,000
|TRANSMISSION
|Type
|6-Speed Manual
|6-Speed Manual
|6-Speed Manual
|6-Speed Automatic
|6-Speed Automatic
|SUSPENSION
|Front
|McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
|Rear
|Coupled Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
|BRAKES
|Front
|Disc
|Rear
|Drum
|TYRE
|Size
|Spare Tyre
|Type
|Tubeless
|DIMENSIONS
|Overall length (mm)
|4,270
|Overall width (mm)
|1,780
|Overall height (mm)
|1,630
|Wheelbase (mm)
|2,590
|Fuel Tank Capacity (litres)
|55
New 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift India Prices:
|Engine
|Variant
|Ex-showroom Price
|1.6 PL
|E
|INR 9,43,908
|E+
|INR 9,99,900
|SX
|INR 11,93,934
|SX Dual Tone
|INR 12,43,934
|SX AT
|INR 13,43,834
|SX (O)
|INR 13,59,948
|1.4 DSL
|E+
|INR 9,99,900
|S
|INR 11,73,893
|1.6 DSL
|S AT
|INR 13,19,934
|SX
|INR 13,23,934
|SX Dual Tone
|INR 13,73,934
|SX AT
|INR 14,83,934
|SX (O)
|INR 15,03,934
New 2018 Hyundai Creta Variants:
|Variant
|E
|E+
|S
|SX
|SX+ Dual Tone
|SX(O)
|Engine & Trim Plan
|1.6 Petrol Dual VTVT
|MT
|Yes
|Yes
|–
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|AT
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|–
|–
|1.4 CRDi
|MT
|–
|Yes
|Yes
|–
|–
|–
|1.6 CRDi VGT
|MT
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|AT
|–
|–
|Yes
|Yes
|–
|–
|SAFETY
|HIVE Body Structure
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Airbag
|Driver & Passenger
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Side & Curtain
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|S
|ABS with EBD
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|S
|Vehicle Stability Management control (VSM)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|S
|Hill Start Assist Control (HAC)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|S
|Parking Assist
|Rear Parking Sensors
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Rear Camera with steering adaptive parking guidelines display
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Day/Night Inside Rear View Mirror
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|–
|Electro chromic mirror (ECM)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|S
|Front Seat Belts with Pretensioner
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Height Adjustable Front Seatbelts- Driver & Passenger
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|S
|Child Seat Anchor(ISOFIX)
|–
|–
|–
|S^
|–
|–
|Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Lane Change Indicator
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Lane Change Flash Adjustment
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|S
|Speed sensing Auto Door lock
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Front Fog Lamps
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Rear Defogger with Timer
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Immobilizer
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|EXTERIOR
|Alloy Wheels
|R16 Clean Silver Alloys
|–
|–
|S
|S
|–
|–
|R17 Diamond cut Alloys
|–
|–
|–
|S^
|S
|S
|Silver Color Front & Rear Skid Plate
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|A- Pillar Piano Black Glossy finish
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|B- Pillar Black-out Tape
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Piano Black Glossy finish Roof
|–
|–
|–
|–
|S
|–
|Bi-functional Projector Headlamps
|–
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|Cornering Lamps
|–
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|LED DRL
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|S
|LED Positioning Lamps
|–
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|Roof Rails
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Radiator Grille
|Black + Silver
|S
|S
|S
|–
|–
|–
|Black + Chrome
|–
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|Body Color
|Dual Tone Bumpers
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Outside Door Handles
|S
|S
|S
|–
|–
|–
|ORVM
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Black Colour Side Molding
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Side Body Cladding
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Rear Garnish
|Body Coloured
|S
|S
|S
|–
|S
|–
|Chrome finish
|–
|–
|–
|S
|–
|S
|Chrome Finish Outside Door Handles
|–
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|Antenna
|Micro Roof
|S
|S
|S
|–
|–
|–
|Shark Fin
|–
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|LED Turn Indicators on Outside Mirrors
|–
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|INTERIOR
|All black theme dashboard with Silver Accents
|–
|–
|–
|–
|S
|–
|Tangerine Orange Color Pack
|Black Seat Fabric with Orange Inserts & Contrast Stitching
|–
|–
|–
|–
|S
|–
|Leather TGS Knob with Orange Accent
|–
|–
|–
|–
|S
|–
|TGS Gaitor Boot with Contrast Stitching
|–
|–
|–
|–
|S
|–
|Leather Wrapped Steering with Contrast Stitching
|–
|–
|–
|–
|S
|–
|Metal finish
|Crash Pad Garnish
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Inside Door Handles
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Leather Pack #
|Seats
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|S
|Steering
|–
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|TGS Knob
|–
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|Console Armrest
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|S
|Door Armrest
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|S
|Rear Parcel Tray
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Door Scuff Plates
|Black Colour
|S
|S
|S
|–
|–
|–
|Metallic
|–
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|Map Pockets – Front & Rear Door
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|INSTRUMENT PANEL & CENTER FASCIA DISPLAY
|Supervision Cluster
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|S
|Tachometer
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|IC Light Adjustment (Rheostat)
|–
|S*
|S
|S
|S
|S
|COMFORT & CONVENIENCE
|Automatic Transmission
|–
|–
|O
|O
|–
|–
|Smart Electric Sunroof
|–
|–
|–
|S^
|–
|S
|Power Driver Seat – 6 Way
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|S
|Cruise Control
|–
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|Follow-me-home Headlamps
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Keyless Entry
|Foldable Key
|S
|S
|S
|–
|–
|–
|Smart Key with Push Button Start
|–
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|Air Conditioning
|Manual
|S
|S
|S
|–
|–
|–
|Fully Automatic with mood change bar
|–
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|Cluster Ionizer
|–
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|Outside Mirror
|Electrically Adjustable
|–
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Electrically Foldable
|–
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|Front Console Armrest with Storage
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Sliding Front Armrest
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Clutch Footrest
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Rear Center Armrest with Cup Holders
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Electric Tailgate Release
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Rear AC Vent
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Front USB Charger
|–
|S*
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Front Power Outlet
|S
|DSL Only
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Rear Power Outlet
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Rear Wiper and Washer
|–
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|Motor Driven Power Steering with Tilt Function
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Luggage Lamp
|–
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Luggage Net & Hook
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Front Seat Back Pockets
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Passenger Side Vanity Mirror
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Power Windows
|Front
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Rear
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Driver Side Auto Up-Down (Safety Power Windows)
|–
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|Room Lamp
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Coat Hooks
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|–
|Battery Saver
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|MT Shift Indicator
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Front Map Lamp
|–
|S*
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Sunglass Holder
|–
|S*
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Alternator Management System
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Remote Fuel Lid Opening- Cable Type
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|SEATING
|Height Adjustable Driver Seat
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Height Adjustable
|Front Headrest
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Rear Headrest
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|S
|60:40 Split Rear Seat
|–
|–
|–
|S^
|–
|–
|INFOTAINMENT AND CONNECTIVITY
|Infotainment System
|12.74cm Touch Screen Audio with USB+MP3
|–
|S*
|S
|–
|–
|–
|17.77cm Touch Screen Audio Video Navigation System
|–
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|Bluetooth
|–
|S*
|S
|S
|S
|S
|1GB Internal Memory
|–
|S*
|S
|–
|–
|–
|Smartphone Connectivity
|Apple Car Play
|–
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|Android Auto
|–
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|Mirror Link
|–
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|Steering Mounted
|Audio Control
|–
|S*
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Bluetooth Handsfree
|–
|S*
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Smart Key Band
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|S
|Wireless Charger
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|S
|Auto Link Connected Car technology
|–
|–
|–
|–
|S
|–
|Hyundai i-Blue (Audio Remote Application)
|–
|S*
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Arkamys Sound Mood
|–
|–
|–
|S
|S
|S
|4 Speakers
|–
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Front Tweeters (2 Nos)
|–
|S*
|S
|S
|S
|S
S = Standard ^ Only Automatic Transmission * Only Petrol # Leatherette O = Option