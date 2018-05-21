New 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From INR 9.43 Lakh

Hyundai India has announced the launch of the new 2018 Creta facelift with prices starting from INR 9.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Below are the ex-showroom prices of the new new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift:

Engine Variant Ex-showroom Price 1.6 PL E INR 9,43,908 E+ INR 9,99,900 SX INR 11,93,934 SX Dual Tone INR 12,43,934 SX AT INR 13,43,834 SX (O) INR 13,59,948 1.4 DSL E+ INR 9,99,900 S INR 11,73,893 1.6 DSL S AT INR 13,19,934 SX INR 13,23,934 SX Dual Tone INR 13,73,934 SX AT INR 14,83,934 SX (O) INR 15,03,934

Visually, the new 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift gets:

Bold Cascade Design Front Grille

Bi-functional Projector Headlamps

Bold Front and Rear Skid Plates

Stylish Split Tail Lamps

R17 Diamond Cut Alloys

LED DRL and Positioning Lamp

Shark Fin Antenna

Chrome Finish Outside Door Handle

Sporty Dual Tone Exterior Colours

LED Turn Indicator On ORVMs

Side Body Cladding

The new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift will be available in:

Polar White

Phantom Black

Sleek Silver

Fiery Red

Stardust Grey

Passion Orange

Marina Blue

The dual tone variants will be available in a combination of:

Polar White and Phantom Black

Passion Orange and Phantom Black

The new 2018 Hyundai Creta also gets a electronic sunroof, and a dual-ton, sporty interior colour pack. Other features include:

Wireless Phone Charger

6 Way Power Driver Seat

Cruise Control

Advanced Supervision Cluster

FATC with Cluster Ionizer

Sliding Front Armrest

Leather Seats

Rear AC Vents

Smart Key with Push Button Start

Sunglass Holder

Door Scuff Plates

Rear Centre Armrest with Cupholder

Electrically Adjustable ORVM with Turn Indicators

60:40 Split Rear Seats

Luggage Net & Hook

Storage Space in Console Armrest

The new Smart Key Band gets inbuilt functionality of a smart key and can be used to open the door and start the vehicle without a key. The Smart Key Band also doubles up as a fitness tracker, calculating your steps and calories burnt.

The new Hyundai Creta facelift also gets Auto Link interactive system which helps the owners stay connected with the vehicle from wherever they are. Auto Link keeps a track of the vehicle health, monitors driving pattern, manages parking, gets roadside assistance and makes a service request.

Mechanical specifications will not change and the new 2018 Hyundai Creta will continue to use the same 1.6-litre petrol, 1.6-litre diesel and 1.4-litre diesel engines. The engine and transmission combination includes:

Diesel – 1.6L CRDi VGT 6 Speed Automatic Transmission (128 PS/260 Nm)

Diesel – 1.6L CRDi VGT 6 Speed Manual Transmission (128 PS/260 Nm)

Diesel – 1.4L CRDi 6 Speed Manual Transmission (90 PS/220 Nm)

Petrol – 1.6L Dual VTVT 6 Speed Manual Transmission (123 PS/150 Nm)

Petrol – 1.6L Dual VTVT 6 Speed Automatic Transmission (123 PS/150 Nm)

Check Out More Images Of the New 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift