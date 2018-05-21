New 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From INR 9.43 Lakh
Hyundai India has announced the launch of the new 2018 Creta facelift with prices starting from INR 9.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Below are the ex-showroom prices of the new new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift:
|Engine
|Variant
|Ex-showroom Price
|1.6 PL
|E
|INR 9,43,908
|E+
|INR 9,99,900
|SX
|INR 11,93,934
|SX Dual Tone
|INR 12,43,934
|SX AT
|INR 13,43,834
|SX (O)
|INR 13,59,948
|1.4 DSL
|E+
|INR 9,99,900
|S
|INR 11,73,893
|1.6 DSL
|S AT
|INR 13,19,934
|SX
|INR 13,23,934
|SX Dual Tone
|INR 13,73,934
|SX AT
|INR 14,83,934
|SX (O)
|INR 15,03,934
Visually, the new 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift gets:
- Bold Cascade Design Front Grille
- Bi-functional Projector Headlamps
- Bold Front and Rear Skid Plates
- Stylish Split Tail Lamps
- R17 Diamond Cut Alloys
- LED DRL and Positioning Lamp
- Shark Fin Antenna
- Chrome Finish Outside Door Handle
- Sporty Dual Tone Exterior Colours
- LED Turn Indicator On ORVMs
- Side Body Cladding
The new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift will be available in:
- Polar White
- Phantom Black
- Sleek Silver
- Fiery Red
- Stardust Grey
- Passion Orange
- Marina Blue
The dual tone variants will be available in a combination of:
- Polar White and Phantom Black
- Passion Orange and Phantom Black
The new 2018 Hyundai Creta also gets a electronic sunroof, and a dual-ton, sporty interior colour pack. Other features include:
- Wireless Phone Charger
- 6 Way Power Driver Seat
- Cruise Control
- Advanced Supervision Cluster
- FATC with Cluster Ionizer
- Sliding Front Armrest
- Leather Seats
- Rear AC Vents
- Smart Key with Push Button Start
- Sunglass Holder
- Door Scuff Plates
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cupholder
- Electrically Adjustable ORVM with Turn Indicators
- 60:40 Split Rear Seats
- Luggage Net & Hook
- Storage Space in Console Armrest
The new Smart Key Band gets inbuilt functionality of a smart key and can be used to open the door and start the vehicle without a key. The Smart Key Band also doubles up as a fitness tracker, calculating your steps and calories burnt.
The new Hyundai Creta facelift also gets Auto Link interactive system which helps the owners stay connected with the vehicle from wherever they are. Auto Link keeps a track of the vehicle health, monitors driving pattern, manages parking, gets roadside assistance and makes a service request.
Mechanical specifications will not change and the new 2018 Hyundai Creta will continue to use the same 1.6-litre petrol, 1.6-litre diesel and 1.4-litre diesel engines. The engine and transmission combination includes:
- Diesel – 1.6L CRDi VGT 6 Speed Automatic Transmission (128 PS/260 Nm)
- Diesel – 1.6L CRDi VGT 6 Speed Manual Transmission (128 PS/260 Nm)
- Diesel – 1.4L CRDi 6 Speed Manual Transmission (90 PS/220 Nm)
- Petrol – 1.6L Dual VTVT 6 Speed Manual Transmission (123 PS/150 Nm)
- Petrol – 1.6L Dual VTVT 6 Speed Automatic Transmission (123 PS/150 Nm)
Check Out More Images Of the New 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift