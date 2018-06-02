Volvo Cars Expands Its Footprint In India; Opens New Dealership In Kolkata

With a long list of customers queuing up to get a taste of Scandinavian engineering and with the brilliant new XC40 being readied for launch next month, Volvo Cars has set foot in the Eastern part of India. The luxury car maker has opened a new facility in Kolkata. The dealership is a 3S facility with a showroom in Rajarhat – The new Auto-hub of the east and the workshop nearby. The Kolkata facility was inaugurated by Mr. Charles Frump – Managing Director, Volvo Car India. Adding a showroom every month for the next 6 months will support Volvo Car India’s ambition to double its segment share by 2020.

SPL Volvo, Kolkata is built on an 8100 sqft showroom with a dedicated service centre in an area of 20,000 sqft plot. This fully operational state-of-the-art facility will cater to the increasing demand of the high-end luxury cars in West Bengal and its catchment.

Inaugurating the dealership in the city Mr. Charles Frump – Managing Director, Volvo Car India said, “Kolkata is the gateway to the east and home to a lot of affluent families. It is a high growth potential hub that caters not only to the metropolis, but also to nearby markets. Having strong partners is the right step in achieving our mid-term goal of doubling our segment share by 2020. I am confident that our partners SPL Volvo will help us in achieving our sales and service objectives in the market.”

Volvo Cars currently markets products through its dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR – South Delhi, West Delhi and Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Pune, Raipur, Surat, Vishakhapatnam and Vijayawada. The car maker will launch the all-new XC40 in the entry-level premium SUV space to take on the likes of the GLA, Q3 and the BMW X1.