New 2018 Honda CBR 250R And CB Hornet 160R Prices Silently Hiked

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has silently increased the prices of the new CBR250R and 2018 CB Hornet 160R by INR 559. The price hike for both the models will be applicable with immediate effect. Both the models were first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi.

Following the price hike, the 2018 Honda CBR250R will cost INR 1.64 lakh for the standard variant and INR 1.92 lakh for the ABS variant (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Similarly, the 2018 Honda CB Hornet 160R will now command a price tag of INR 85,234 for the standard variant and INR 93,234 for the ABS variant (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also read: 2018 Honda Dio Deluxe Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 53,292

After the previous generation of the CBR250R was discontinued last year, HMSI launched the updated 2018 model which received a BS-IV emission complaint engine, LED headlight, new decals and colour options. Powering the new Honda CBR250R is a 249cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine that produces 26.5hp and 22.9 Nm of torque, mated to a six speed gearbox.

The 2018 Honda CB Hornet 160R, which was launched in March this year, received updates in the form of a redesigned instrument console, LED headlamp, new colour options and new graphics. Engine specifications were unchanged and hence the model continues to source power from the 162cc, air cooled motor that is capable of producing 14.9 hp and 14.5 Nm of torque, mated to a five speed transmission.