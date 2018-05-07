2018 Honda Dio Deluxe Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 53,292

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has launched a new edition of the Dio, known as the Dio Deluxe. The model has been launched in India with prices starting at INR 53,292 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Dio Deluxe costs INR 3000 more than the regular Dio variant.

Features on the new Honda Dio Deluxe include an LED headlight, fully digital instrument console, gold coloured rims, four-in-one ignition key and a button to open the seat. Honda 2 Wheelers India will also offer an optional mobile charging socket which will be placed below the seat.

There are no changes in the styling department and hence the Honda Dio Deluxe retains the same design as the standard model. HMSI though, will offer three new paintjob options including two gloss finish and one matte finishe. The former includes Dazzle Yellow Metallic and Pearl Igneous Black while the latter includes Matte Marshal Green Metallic. Also on offer will be the Matte Axis Grey Metallic paintjob.

Powering the Honda Dio Deluxe will be the same 109cc, single cylinder, HET engine. This motor is capable of producing a maximum power output of 8 hp while the peak torque is rated at 8.9 Nm. In India, the Honda Dio Deluxe will rival the TVS Wego, Hero Maestro Edge and the Suzuki Lets.