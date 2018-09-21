MOTOROIDS EXCLUSIVE: Spy Shots of the XUV 700 Caught Testing in Bangaluru

First seen at the Delhi Auto Expo this year, Mahindra‘s upcoming full-size SUV, the XUV 700 is about to hit the market very soon. The car is basically a rebadged model of the Ssangyong Rexton facelift, which will be sold under the Mahindra badge in India. Aimed to go against the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour, the XUV 700 has been spotted quite a few times in a camouflage wrap. A new set of spy shots were sent in by our reader Lohit Sontakki which showcase the car with next to no camouflage. Seen in Bangaluru with a TN 19 temporary registration plate, two of the SUVs were plying on the road at the same time, one behind the other.

In the spy shots, we see some silver elements added to the black cladding of the SUV along with extensive chrome which is covered in a wrap to remain hidden also, two colour options can be seen, one brown and one silver. The premium SUV is expected to hit the market very soon and going by what Mahindra did with the Marazzo, we can expect a very competitive pricing for the XUV 700.

The XUV 700 will use a 2.2 litre turbocharged 4 cylinder engine which is developed by Ssangyong, offering an output of 178 bhp and a turning force of 420 Nm. A total of two transmission options will be offered, a six-speed manual and a 7-speed automatic sourced from Mercedes Benz. Apart from that, the car will also offer a four-wheel drive system, 9 airbags, ABS, EBD and traction control. Click here to watch our spy video of the SUV and here for a walkaround video taken during the Auto Expo.