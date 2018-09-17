Mahindra Concludes Its North India Adventure

Mahindra and Mahindra company conducted an expedition through Spiti Valley, the 10-day expedition took the participants through tough terrains and places with no mobile network. The entourage comprised 4×4 Scorpio’s, Balero’s and Thar SUV which have all proven their prowess on very bad road conditions.

The rally started off at 10:00 am from Kadumane Estate, Sakleshpur.The 152nd edition of the Mahindra Great Escape, one of India’s most popular off-roading adventures. On the challenging route of Sakleshwar Over 70 plus 4×4 vehicles from the Mahindra/proving once again how Mahindra’s tough and rugged DNA translates into its vehicles, Boleros, Scorpios and Thar 4X4s were the participants entered. These iconic Mahindra SUVs negotiated an arduous terrain, clambering over rocks, wading through streams and clawing the earth, as the vehicles tackled the slushy inclines and descend at the Kadamane Tea Estate. The event received an overwhelming response from the off-roading community with Mahindra vehicle owners from Sakleshpur, Bangalore and other neighbouring areas.

Also Read: Mahindra Marrazo Accessories – Complete List

To spread the DNA of off-roading, the Mahindra Adventure team has also recently launched the Mahindra adventure Off-Road Training Academy in Igatpuri to encourage off-roading amongst the adventure seekers. Mahindra Adventure Off-road Training Academy is a 28-acre facility, India’s first dedicated facility providing a one-stop solution to learning everything about a Mahindra 4WD vehicle and how to use it to its full potential. Through this, we hope to leverage the brand’s off-road heritage, showcase the vehicles abilities and give the participants the confidence to explore the limits of the vehicles. Custom-made Mahindra Thars equipped with radio sets are exclusively used as training vehicles at the facility.