MG ZS EV Scores Five Stars In Euro NCAP Test; “Very Special” Introductory Price For First 1,000 Customers In India

MG Motor’s first pure electric SUV for India, the ZS EV has achieved a Five Star Euro NCAP rating. The ZS EV impressed in all areas of the Euro NCAP test, including the four key test categories: Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road User and Safety Assist. The current Euro NCAP tests are the most stringent ever, making this Five Star rating a significant achievement for MG.

A global product, the ZS EV has already registered significant success in more than 10 international markets such as the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia. It has also been extensively tested for India-specific requirements. The ZS EV is MG’s First Pure Electric SUV with a clean, efficient and fast powertrain. It is powered by a 44.5 kWh, liquid-cooled NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) battery from CATL, one of the world’s largest battery manufacturers. The battery allows the car to travel for a range of 340 kilometres on a full charge. It delivers 353 Nm of instant torque and 143 PS power, reaching 100 kmph from a standstill in 8.5 seconds.

MG Motor India has begun accepting bookings for the ZS EV. Although prices are yet to be announced, the carmaker has announced a very special introductory price for the first 1,000 customers. The ZS EV can be booked for INR 50,000 on mgmotor.co.in and select showrooms across 5 cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. For this new electric beginning, MG Motor India is setting up a 5-step charging ecosystem that is aimed at fulfilling the needs of an EV customer. Each ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge at any 15amp socket. The carmaker will also install an AC fast charger at home/office of the customers.

The carmaker is also setting up a DC Super-Fast charging network at select MG showrooms that can be availed 24×7 and plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes and provide charge-on-the-go with RSA (roadside assistance). Through Super-Fast DC chargers (50 kW), the ZS EV will reach 80% battery capacity within 50 minutes while AC fast chargers installed at homes will take around 6 – 8 hours for a full charge. The ZS EV offers free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres on the car, 8 yrs /150k km warranty on battery and also includes round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years, for private registered cars.