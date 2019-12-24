Hyundai Aura – Top Five Highlights

The Hyundai Aura sub-compact sedan finally broke cover last week and will be up against India’s best-selling car – the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. In order to slay the giant, the new Hyundai has quite a lot of ammo in its arsenal and will start firing once it goes on sale in January 2020. Here are the Top Five highlights of this new Hyundai:

Design

Based on the Grand i10 NIOS, the Aura’s fascia is identical to the hatchback, save for the additional boomerang-shaped DRL that it gets. It features projector headlamps and sharp creases on the bonnet, however, it is the side profile and the rear where the differentiation happens. The C-pillar has been blacked-out and the Aura gets an extended boot for that 3-box appearance. The rear LED tail lamps aim to cut a premium picture rather than sporty and overall, how the Aura’s rear section appears drew mixed reactions post the reveal.

Cabin Space

With identical wheelbase and extra width compared to its immediate rival, the Hyundai Aura offers a boot space of 402 litres and promises at par or better cabin space in the segment. Since the cabin has not been revealed, yet, expect the layout to be similar to how things are inside the i10 NIOS. However, things like bronze inserts and the upholstery will act as differentiating factors.

Engine Options

The Aura will offer three BS-6 compliant engine options. Among which, the 1.2-litre Eco-torq diesel engine is one of its kind in the segment. It will churn out 75PS and 190Nm of peak torque. The other option includes a 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol and 1.2-litre MPI petrol engines which are also tuned to produce 100PS /172Nm and 83PS/113Nm of torque respectively. All engines will offer a 5-speed manual, however, the 1.2-litre petrol and diesel motors will also offer the convenience of a 5-speed AMT.

Safety, Ride and Handling

The new Aura will be equipped with dual airbags at the front as standard across all variants. It will also get EBD and the Bluelink tech will accompany advance safety warning likes perimeter alert, crash alert, SOS calling and towing alert button. Hyundai claims that the new Aura gets enhanced rigidity, improved strength, and better NVH levels compared to the Xcent. According to Hyundai, the Aura’s dynamics have been tuned to make the car an agile handler and to offer a settled ride. The steering is fitted with a higher capacity motor for a quicker response and with an increased ratio for better feedback. The suspension’s spring stiffness has been increased for better body control and the damper valves have been tuned to improve road behaviour.

Features And Technology

Grand i10 Nios’ cabin featured in the image

Hyundai has equipped the Aura with some of the first-in-segment features. The central console of the Aura gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that feeds the sound through a set of Arkamys speakers and is Android Auto and CarPlay compliant. Other first-in-segment features include a 5.3-inch Digital instrument cluster & MID, wireless mobile charging system, driver rearview monitor, iBlue audio remote smartphone app, outside chrome door handle, eco coating for the AC, air curtain, and bronze colour inserts in the cabin.