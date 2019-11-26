MG Motor India Partners With Exicom To Safely Re-Use ZS EV Batteries For Non-Automotive Applications

Today, British carmaker, MG Motor announced its new partnership with Exicom Tele-Systems. Under this new partnership, Exicom will be re-deploying the old MG ZS EV batteries at the end of their useful life with the car and put them through a controlled process of evaluation, disassembly, and repackaging to design custom battery packs for non-automotive applications. The main aim of this partnership is to manage the disposal of used EV batteries to re-use and re-cycle instead of being sent to landfill/dumping sites.

The battery packs that will be made from re-cycling and re-using the old batteries will be used across various places like home inverters, commercial and industrial UPS, and renewable energy storage. Anant Nahata, MD, Exicom Tele-Systems – Exicom, added, “We are extremely delighted to associate with MG which is focused on harnessing the EV ecosystem in India. Making electric mobility mainstream is one of the biggest challenges and opportunities we face. E-mobility also represents an important opportunity to overhaul our energy infrastructure and make necessary investments in renewables and new grid technologies.”

Speaking on the tie-up, Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India, said, “Over the past few months, we have worked towards creating the right ecosystem for our customers ahead of the launch of the ZS EV, including charging infrastructure and busting common myths around EVs. Another question which people have is ‘What happens to the EV battery after the product lifecycle ends. Our latest partnership focuses on second-life applications for used EV battery packs, to ensure environment-friendly battery disposal will only serve to bolster the country’s progress towards this critical objective.”

Also Read: MG Motor India Installs A New 50 kW DC Fast Charging Station In Gurugram

Recently, MG Motor announced another partnership with Finland-based clean energy major Fortum, to start creating a series of DC Fast Charging Stations across the country. So, as a part of its commitment towards sustainable mobility, MG Motor India and Fortum recently announced the installation of its first 50 kW Fast Charging Station in Gurugram. This new charging station was unveiled and operationalised for public use by Mr Anil Shrivastava, IAS, Principal Consultant & MD, Mission on Transformative Mobility & Battery Storage, NITI Aayog.