Studds Opens Second Exclusive Outlet In Mumbai

Studds, the world’s largest two-wheeler helmet manufacturer (in terms of volumes sold in a year), inaugurated the second exclusive brand outlet in the suburban area of Goregaon, Mumbai. This is now the seventh such store operated by the company across the country, which aims at inaugurating fifteen such outlets nationwide by the end of FY’20. The exclusive brand outlet will feature products from the company’s two flagship brands – STUDDS and SMK – and will be available for customers across the city.

This outlet will also offer a wide range of helmets and two-wheeler accessories, including, side boxes, top boxes, biking gloves, rain suits and biking goggles. Designed to offer a comprehensive in-store experience for bikers, this store acts as a one-stop-shop for the riding community, looking to buy from a wide range of new age helmets and gear. The other exclusive brand outlets are already operational at Dehradun, Rohtak, Kochi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Vijayawada.

Also Read: Called Vatanukul, This Piggyback Helmet Airconditioner Is Seriously Cool

Talking about the outlets, Mr Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Managing Director, Studds Accessories Ltd., said, “Maharashtra is an important market for Studds and we believe that our products will appeal to distinct customer profiles in the region. With our EBOs, we are delivering on our vision of having a strong network across the nation. Being the world’s largest two-wheeler helmet manufacturers, we are inclined with the Government’s policy to promote road safety amongst the riders in the country. We also plan to add an advanced range of headgear and accessories in due course of time. Our objective is to take the brand to the masses and transform their riding experience.”

The new outlet will feature a comprehensive range of exclusive products from Studds and SMK, thereby, presenting a contemporary portfolio to customers. SMK is a premium brand which was conceptualized in Europe and is popular in the biking community for its comfort, style and value-added features. In line with its phased expansion strategy, Studds plans to open several exclusive outlets across the country. With rising demands for two-wheeler accessories, the company is aiming to double its manufacturing capacity in helmets and motorcycle accessories in the coming years.