MG To Begin Bookings Of The Hector Across 120 Centres From 4th June

Marking its debut in the Indian market with the Hector SUV, the MG brand has announced its plan to commence bookings of the Hector SUV. The company would open online bookings of the car, on their website ‘www.mgmotor.co.in’ from 12 noon on the 4th of June. The online bookings will initially be supported by 120 centres in India, which would expand to 250 centres across the country by September this year. MG Motor will soon begin dispatching the Hector from its Halol plant to its extensive network across 50 cities in India. The Halol plant has been refurbished with an investment of INR 2,200 Crore from where the company would roll out its first product.

The Hector will offer internet connectivity, with the next-gen iSMART technology which promises safe, connected, and fun experiences. This smart technology will be controlled by a 10.4-inch touchscreen which is placed vertically, just like your phone. This screen will also be responsible for controlling every function of the car including climate control, sunroof operation and more. Apart from touch, the screen can also be controlled by voice commands which are powered by a self-learning algorithm.

Tested for more than one million kilometres on our roads, the Hector has been built to withstand extreme road conditions. The car would be offered with 2 engine options – a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivers 143 PS power at a peak torque of 250 Nm and will be available in both manual and automatic transmissions. Its 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine will deliver 170 PS at a peak torque of 350 Nm. Moreover, the car will also offer a 48 volt, mild hybrid system. This system would use a 48-volt lithium-ion battery to store energy and provide extra torque assistance of up to 20 Nm when required. Further electronic systems – Engine Auto Start-Stop, Regenerative Braking and E-Boost – ensures a great driving experience while reducing emissions by up to 12%.

Also Read: MG Hector Unveiled In India – Specifications, Features, Variants And Images

Speaking on the development, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “MG Hector has been developed with a high degree of localized content to cater to the specific needs of new-age Indian consumers. As India’s first internet car with 50+ connected features, the Hector will come with 19 exclusive product features, making it the new benchmark in its segment. Customers will be able to experience the Hector first-hand very soon and we are ready to welcome new customers into the world of MG.”