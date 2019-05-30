Volkswagen Group Inaugurates A New Tools Library in Pune

Volkswagen Group inaugurated a ‘Tools Library’ near its existing manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra. The inauguration of this facility will strengthen VW’s after-sales service commitment towards all its customers. This unique new ‘Tools Library’ will now be able to support more than 220 Volkswagen Group dealers across the country, as dealers will now be able to loan specific functional tools and service or spare equipment whenever needed. Volkswagen specifically undertook the decision of making a tools library under Skoda’s latest ‘India 2.0’ project.

The new Tools Library represents a major milestone in the successful implementation of Skoda’s ‘INDIA 2.0’ project. As Skoda is a part of the Volkswagen Group in India, this new implementation will also reflect on Volkswagen Group’s brand image. The Group has already invested about 17 million rupees in setting up the infrastructure for the tools library and stocking it with the right tools and equipment. In July 2018, the Volkswagen Group had also confirmed an INR 7,900 crore investment in the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project, which will primarily be used in developing Skoda’s portfolio and expanding Volkswagen’s range of vehicles in the Indian market.

Volkswagen Group’s ‘Tools Library’ was recently inaugurated in Pune, by Mr Roman Havlasek, Director Aftersales, ŠKODA AUTO, Mr Justin Nolte, Director Group Aftersales, Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd. Some other senior officials from Volkswagen Group’s different branches were also present at this inauguration ceremony. Volkswagen Group dealership facilities which are present within a 300 km range will be receiving a certified tool/equipment order within a period of 6 hours. However, the other Volkswagen dealerships which are located beyond a 300 km radius will receive their order request within 24-36 hours. This initiative by the Volkswagen Group will enable its brands: Skoda Auto, Volkswagen, and Audi to serve all its customers with a high-quality service in a short span of time.

Also Read: Volkswagen Introduces Cup Edition Models of the Polo, Ameo and Vento

Mr Roman Havlasek, Director Aftersales – ŠKODA AUTO said, “We aim to create a state of the art infrastructure facilities and strive to serve our customers with empathy, speed, quality, and transparency. The Volkswagen Group ‘Tools Library’ commissioned under the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project will ensure that the right tools and equipment are made available at the workshops/dealerships, in the right quantity and at the right time.”