This Yamaha RD 350 Based Café Racer Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat

The Yamaha RD 350 has been imprinted in the books of Indian biking history. Known to be the best motorcycle of its time, the RD 350 continues to garner people’s attention to this date, when we have some pretty neat looking machines all around us. With an extremely high demand for one in the used bike market, many of these bikes can still be found on the road. Out of them, a few are even sent to customisation shops all over the country to be revamped in a completely new avatar, ready for many more miles on the road. Here is one such example of this iconic bike, transformed into a café racer by the folks at MotoExotica.

One look at this bike would make you skip a heartbeat. A modern, LED headlight assembly replaces the halogen-lit headlight from the last century, which is flanked by a low and flat handlebar. The conventional telescopic suspension too has been replaced with a modern upside-down fork, which paired with a new monoshock at the rear, offers more feedback to the rider. Those who have ridden the RD 350 would know how difficult it was to stop the bike with drum brakes at both ends. Not anymore, this modified bike also comes with disc brakes at both ends. Other changes seen on the bike include a new very blue swingarm, a finely crafted single seat and alloy wheels, wrapped in super grippy slick tyres.

Coming to the heart of this beautiful motorcycle, the 350 cc twin cylinder motor. The fins of this air-cooled motor have been painted gold, catching the eye of onlookers every time the bike would pass by. Below the engine head, one can see two exhaust pipes coming out which are crafted rather well. This custom exhaust system travels below the engine and moves up, with the exhaust gases escaping from right underneath the seat from two separate end cans, one for each cylinder. This bike seems to be the best way to bring the Yamaha RD 350 into this century.

Image Source: motoexotica_India on Instagram