MG Motor Inaugurates A New Experience Store In Mumbai

Today, British automotive marque, MG Motor, announced the opening of a new flagship experience store at Cynergy IT Park, Prabhadevi, Mumbai. This maiden flagship experience store is MG Motor’s second experience store in India, while the first one is located at Milestone Experion Centre, Sector-15, Gurugram. Both these showrooms share the overall look and feel of MG’s futuristic customer approach and British heritage. With the inauguration of this 4,000 square feet showroom, the carmaker now has a total of 7 centres in Mumbai and over 120 centres across India.

Also Read: MG Hector Bookings Re-Open Ahead Of Festive Season; Prices Increased By 2.5%

These Experience stores have been designed under the brand’s philosophy of “Emotional Dynamism”, which combines contemporary brand elements and slick colour palettes. Talking about exterior design, the front of MG’s dealerships get a unique grill in the shape of an “Upturned Mountain”, signifying the convergence of the sky and the earth, however, on the inside, the store perfectly demonstrates the brand’s experience-first approach that aims to captivate all the 5 senses of its existing and future customers through intelligent and creative elements. By the end of this year, MG aims to boost the number of total dealership centres in India to 250. Apart from this, the brand also plans to expand its dealership network in Mumbai to 11 centres, by the end of March 2020. With the launch of this new experience store/dealership, MG promises a fresh automotive experience for all its visitors and prospective customers.

Also Read: MG Motor India And Delta Electronics To Develop Charging Infrastructure For Upcoming ZS EV

Inaugurating the flagship store in South Mumbai, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “We are proud to inaugurate our first flagship showroom in the state of Maharashtra as a sign of our commitment to this region. The one-of-its-kind flagship experience store redefines the traditional car-buying experience in India, offering a fresh and enhanced retail experience in line with the demands and requirements of new-age customers.”

Also Read: MG Motor’s ZS EV Spotted Testing On Indian Roads

Speaking at the inauguration, Gautam Modi, Dealer Principal, MG Mumbai South, said, “It is a great privilege to be associated with a new-age, futuristic brand like MG. We are here to re-affirm MG’s commitment to its customers through their best-in-class retail experience with superlative service offerings at our full-fledged facility. We are confident that this state-of-the-art showroom in Mumbai will further strengthen our presence in this region by catering to the increasing demand for MG cars, enabling customers to enjoy a unique car ownership experience with the MG brand.”

The main highlights of this new experience store include British cultural icons such as Big Ben, the Union Jack, telephone booths and street lamps. Apart from that, MG History Wall’s Magna strip and brickwork texture further enhance the strong connection with its home, the UK. A host of curated MG memorabilia is also strategically placed around the entrance, informing visitors of the brand’s past glories. While the MG Café, on the other hand, reminds visitors of the significance of coffee as an initiator of the greatest conversations. The other sleek and futuristic highlight of the store is the smart interior design that provides a sharp contrast to pay tribute to the past and underline MG’s proposition as a new-age carmaker.

A large video wall of 16 connected TVs play the specially created brand videos to further engage visitors with immersive content about the brand’s history and future vision. The Live Vehicle Configurator, is another smart and attractive way of engaging with prospective customers, to help them choose the right car, variant and accessories for themselves. All they have to do is simply approach the configurator wall to define their own MG experience. Then they can choose the model, transmission type, and fuel variant, before proceeding to customize the look, feel and accessories that their MG will come equipped with. Standing at 65 inches, this configurator wall is definitely one of the largest live configuration screens a car manufacturer might have fitted to improve overall customer experience.