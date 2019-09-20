MG Motor’s ZS EV Spotted Testing On Indian Roads

One of our regular reader’s, Mr Yogendrasinh Rathod, recently spotted MG Motor’s upcoming ZS EV testing in Gujarat. The eZS is MG Motor’s upcoming 5-seater crossover, which will rival the newly launched Hyundai Kona in the EV segment. After the successful launch of the MG Hector, MG Motors will now look to capture the EV segment in India with the help of the eZS. If priced perfectly, then the 5-seater crossover/SUV will be the go-to electric vehicle in the Indian market. Recently, MG Motor India had also teased the eZS on its Facebook page, hinting towards the early launch of the vehicle. In the pictures below, the ZS EV is seen testing near MG’s manufacturing plant in Halol, Gujarat.

The 5-seater, MG eZS is expected to become one of the most practical compact EVs in India, as its only other competitor in the premium EV segment is the Hyundai Kona, which demands a price of about INR 24 lakhs. The ZS EV is an all-electric SUV/crossover, which is a part of MG Motor’s strategy of providing environment-friendly mobility solutions for India in the long-term, by making EVs accessible for all customers across the country. The MG eZS will first be launched in India, followed by UK, Germany, Australia, Thailand and the Middle East. With a country-wide network of 120 sales and service outlets across India, MG will also be aiming to provide its Indian customers with a seamless ownership experience.

Talking about the car, the MG eZS will be getting a similar chassis set-up as the petrol ZS crossover SUV which is available in the international market. However, the eZS will be getting an electric powertrain, that will include a single electric motor that produces 148 bhp and 350 Nm of torque for the front axle. All this power is enough to propel the vehicle from 0 – 50 kmph in just 3.1 seconds. The exact specifications of the battery are not yet available, but the manufacturer states that the eZS can travel almost 430 kilometres before running out of juice. When it does, its battery can recharge almost 80% of its capacity within 30 minutes if plugged into a fast charger. The MG eZS is expected to be priced around the INR 20-30 lakh price bracket and will be launched in India by December 2019.