MG Motor India And Delta Electronics To Develop Charging Infrastructure For Upcoming ZS EV

MG Motor India is working to create the right atmosphere for its all-electric ZS SUV which will be launched in early 2020. As part of its commitment to developing the ecosystem for EVs in India, the company announced its partnership with Delta Electronics India, a well-known player in the AC charging segment. As part of the association, Delta will install AC chargers in private vehicle parking locations such as homes and offices, enabling its customers to charge EVs at their convenience.

Speaking on the partnership, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “We are committed to accessibility and convenience for our customers along with a quality product experience. Our partnership with Delta, a leading power and energy management company is another aspect of our commitment to help us pioneer and further develop the ecosystem for EVs in India, months ahead of the scheduled launch. The partnership expands our infrastructure push for EVs in both slow and fast charging segments. Our long-term vision is to educate people around EVs and ensure that the future looks exciting to them as they adopt new technology, more importantly with all the right resources in place.”

The MG ZS EV or the eZS as it’s also called is an electric version of the ZS crossover SUV which is pretty similar in size to the likes of the Renault Captur. It is powered by a single electric motor which spins the front wheels with 148 bhp and 350 Nm of twist. That power is enough to make the vehicle sprint from 0 – 50 kph in about 3.1 seconds. The size of the battery isn’t known, but the manufacturer states that the eZS can travel for nearly 430 kilometres before running out of charge. When it does, its battery can replenish 80% of its capacity within 30 minutes when plugged into a fast charger. What kind of a battery pack will power the car which goes on sale in India is still unknown.

Commenting on the collaboration, Niranjan Nayak, Business Head (EnergyInfrastructure Solutions), for Delta Electronics India Pvt Ltd, said, “Delta has leveraged our long-time technical capabilities in energy conversion and management to provide industry-leading EV charging solutions. We are happy to collaborate with one of the world’s leading automotive companies to bolster EV adoption in India. As electric vehicles have been greatly promoted by the Government, we are constantly evaluating the Indian market from charging infrastructure perspective and will continue to provide innovative solutions to EV users.”