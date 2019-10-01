MG Hector Bookings Re-Open Ahead Of Festive Season; Prices Increased By 2.5%

MG Motor’s first car for the Indian market, the Hector, was launched on the 27th of June this year, and since then the next-gen SUV has received over 28,000 bookings. As a result, the brand had to close the bookings for the Hector, in turn, to allow the company to provide better customer services and deliver the cars on time. However, recently, MG Motor India re-opened bookings for the Hector, for a limited period, which means customers can now reserve the MG Hector for a booking amount of INR 50,000 on the company’s website or at any of its 120+ centres across the country.

During this new booking period, the Hector will get a marginal price increase of around 2.5% (depending on the variant). However, the price at the time of delivery will stay the same. Also, as a special, first-of-its-kind gesture, customers who had already booked the MG Hector in the first phase not be affected by the price increase. The Hector had recently garnered over 28,000 bookings in under 6 weeks, which forced MG to temporarily close bookings and increase production at its Halol manufacturing plant as part of its commitment towards customer satisfaction. The MG Hector’s waiting period currently extends to nearly 3-4 months depending upon the variant, transmission and colour choice selected by the customers.

The move to re-open bookings was initiated as the company has increased its production at a rapid pace for its second shift, which is beginning in November this year. Apart from that, the increase in component supply from its global and local vendors is also one of the reasons why MG decided to re-open bookings ahead of the festive season. The company will also be employing over 500 people, thanks to the second phase of production. The current priority waitlist for the Hector stands at 15,000 customers, who will be provided with the first preference to book the Hector during the second phase of bookings. Prices for the MG Hector start from INR 12,18,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Commenting on the re-opening of bookings, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer – MG Motor India, said, “We are extremely overwhelmed with the response that MG HECTOR has received. As part of our commitment to customer satisfaction, we plan to retain the very special introductory prices for our first customers who have expressed full confidence in the MG brand during its launch. We are also working towards accelerating our production ramp-up to serve our new bookings at the earliest.”