MG Motor Announces A Unique Worth Waiting For Programme For Customers

Making their debut in the Indian market with the Hector SUV, English car manufacturer MG Motor has received a rather overwhelming response. As a result, the company has temporarily closed the bookings of the SUV, in order to deliver the pending bookings in a timely manner. For those who have been waiting patiently, MG Motor has come up with a unique rewards initiative. The company has augmented Worth Waiting For programme with a unique rewards initiative. The company had earlier announced its partnership with IIMPACT NGO to educate one girl child for every two weeks’ waiting period on the Hector, apart from that, waiting customers too, are in for a treat.

Under the rewards initiative, customers will additionally gain 1,000 points every week. The points can be redeemed for MG’s range of Genuine Accessories and/or prepaid maintenance packages while receiving delivery for the Hector, this year. MG Hector’s accessories are available across its 120 centres in India and come with a warranty of one year/20,000 kilometre. Commenting on the Worth Waiting For initiative, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “As part of our commitment to customer satisfaction, our ‘Worth Waiting For’ programme has been further augmented with a unique rewards initiative. Apart from driving the cause of girl child education, the rewards initiative brings delight to our HECTOR customers as they take deliveries.”

Also Read: MG Motor Sells Over 1,500 Units Of The Hector In July 2019

Talking about the Hector, the first connected car in its segment has over 28,000 bookings pending, which has lead to a waiting period of as much as six months. Priced between INR 12.18 Lakh to INR 16.78 Lakh, the SUV comes with one petrol, one hybrid and one diesel engine options. The petrol motor is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged unit tuned to generate 143 PS power at a peak torque of 250 Nm and will be available in both manual and automatic transmissions. This engine can be paired with a 48 volt, mild hybrid system. This system uses a 48-volt lithium-ion battery to store energy and provide extra torque assistance of up to 20 Nm when required. The diesel engine is a Fiat-sourced, 2-litre Multijet unit tuned to generate 170 PS and a peak torque of 350 Nm. The diesel engine does not come with the option of an automatic gearbox.