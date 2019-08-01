MG Motor Sells Over 1,500 Units Of The Hector In July 2019

The latest player in the Indian car scene, MG Motor is enjoying a successful debut with their brand new Hector SUV. In the first month of sale, the company managed to sell over 1,500 units of the car, 1,508 to be precise across all its dealerships in India. Moreover, the company has already received 28,000 bookings of the car, which has forced the manufacturer to temporarily close bookings of the car. With no additional orders, MG hopes to fulfil the huge amount of remaining bookings in a timely manner. The company has also announced that it will be raising the production capacity of the Hector to 3,000 units per month by September this year and will announce the reopening of the bookings very soon.

Commenting on the sales performance, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “We thank our customers for the initial response to the HECTOR. We remain strongly focused on providing them with a delightful customer experience by ensuring timely vehicle deliveries and seamless assistance.” The MG Hector currently retails between INR 12.18 Lakh to INR 16.88 Lakh, with petrol, petrol-mild hybrid and diesel engines on offer.

The petrol motor is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged unit tuned to generate 143 PS power at a peak torque of 250 Nm and will be available in both manual and automatic transmissions. This engine can be paired with a 48 volt, mild hybrid system. This system uses a 48-volt lithium-ion battery to store energy and provide extra torque assistance of up to 20 Nm when required, paired with the petrol motor. The diesel engine is a Fiat-sourced, 2-litre Multijet unit tuned to generate 170 PS and a peak torque of 350 Nm. The diesel engine does not come with the option of an automatic gearbox.

Tested for more than one million kilometres on our roads, the Hector has been built to withstand extreme road conditions. Other prominent features of the car include a 10.4-inch touchscreen which is placed vertically, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, infinity sourced speakers, cruise control, cooled glovebox and much more. It also comes with MG’s iSmart technology which offers a number of connected features. To know more about this new SUV, do have a look at our in-depth video review, linked below.