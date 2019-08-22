Next Generation Hyundai Xcent NIOS Digitally Rendered

Launched just a day ago, the new generation Grand i10 NIOS is already on showroom floors, ready to reach new owners. This global hatchback was first launched in the Indian market before it makes its way to other, international markets. Hyundai has also been selling a compact sedan based on this hatchback, called the Xcent and it is only a matter of time before we see this updated compact sedan reach showrooms. Ahead of its reveal, this compact sedan has also been spotted undergoing tests in foreign countries, but in a camouflaged avatar. A digital rendering done by YouTube channel SRK designs, gives us a hint of how this upcoming model could look like. When launched, the car would be up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and some more.

Just like the Grand i10 NIOS, you can see the wide cascading grille, with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs on the front end. However, the grille has been given chrome highlights to enhance its premium appeal. This shiny metal can also be seen on the lower end of the greenhouse area. Roof rails have been depleted for a cleaner look and as you can see, a practical boot space at the rear end completes the package. Expect the interior too receive similar treatment, with the basic layout of the new Grand i10 NIOS but with some additional premium touches to suit this segment.

Under the bonnet, the Xcent NIOS will come with a choice of one petrol and one diesel engine, borrowed from the hatchback. The petrol motor currently meets the BS-VI regulations, with a capacity of 1,197 cc, generating 83 PS of peak power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The diesel motor, a 1,186 cc unit, is currently being sold in BS-IV guise, however, Hyundai will offer it in BS-VI form when the emission norms are put into effect. This motor is good for 75 PS of peak power at 4,000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 2,250 rpm. Both these engines come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, however, expect some variants to come with the option of a 5-peed AMT type automatic transmission.