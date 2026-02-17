MG Majestor Wears the Crown, Replaces Gloster as New Flagship

Big SUVs tend to make their name slowly. Some remain for decades, while others make way for something newer. That is exactly what is now happening with the MG Gloster in India.
Since its launch, the Gloster played an important role for JSW MG Motor India. It arrived as a well-equipped and value-driven alternative to established competitors such as the Toyota Fortuner and even drew buyers away from premium choices such as the Skoda Kodiaq and the Jeep Meridian. Early interest was strong, but over time, sales gradually slowed down, despite updates such as the Blackstorm edition.
Things changed at the Bharat Mobility Expo in 2025. MG presented a new flagship SUV called MG Majestor. At first, the idea was to sell both SUVs together, with the Majestor sitting above the Gloster. That strategy has now shifted.
Recent reports suggest that the Gloster is approaching the end of its lifecycle. Instead of having two big SUVs in the same space, MG will now let the Majestor fully take over the flagship role.
The Majestor is not a completely new model from scratch. It uses the Gloster’s base but but brings major changes that matter in this segment.
What the Majestor adds over the Gloster
- A new and more aggressive exterior design
- Updated interior layout with added features
- Three locking differentials for serious off-road use
- Improved off-road hardware including low range support
- A stronger road presence with larger proportions
The familiar 2.0 litre twin turbo diesel engine continues but the added hardware gives the Majestor a distinct edge for buyers seeking more than road presence.
MG is preparing production capacity of about 1000 units per month. Pre-bookings have already opened, and the official launch is set for April 2026, with deliveries starting the following month. The price is expected to be above Rs 40 lakh.
With the Gloster stepping aside, the Majestor becomes MG’s main challenger in a segment dominated by the Fortuner. It also reflects MG’s thrust towards higher margins, stronger brand image and more focused offering in the premium SUV space.