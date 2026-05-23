Spark Minda Clocks Record FY26 Numbers, Q4 Revenue Crosses Rs 1,700 Crore

Spark Minda closed FY26 with strong growth across revenue, profitability and technology expansion. The company also registered its best-ever yearly revenue during the financial year, helped by healthy demand from different vehicle segments.
During the March 2026 quarter, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 1,704 crore. The company had reported Rs 1,321 crore during the same period last year. Quarterly profit after tax reached Rs 124 crore.
Quarterly performance remained healthy across major financial indicators.
- EBITDA for Q4 reached Rs 203 crore
- Operating margin improved to 11.9 percent
- Quarterly revenue growth stood at 29 percent
The company also managed better margins during the quarter through stronger product mix and premium technology offerings.
Annual numbers see a major jump
Annual performance also showed healthy growth across major areas.
- FY26 revenue reached ₹6,185 crore
- Revenue growth stood at 22.3 percent
- Full-year EBITDA came in at ₹721 crore
- EBITDA margin improved to 11.7 percent
- Profit after tax reached around ₹358 crore
Compared to the previous financial year, the company recorded a sharp jump in profitability. Profit growth for the full year crossed 40 percent.
New global tie-ups announced
Apart from financial growth, the company also expanded its technology roadmap through fresh international partnerships. One of the new agreements was signed with Japan-based Toyodenso. This partnership will support the manufacturing of advanced automotive switch systems for future vehicles. Another joint venture was announced with Turntide Technologies from the UK. This collaboration is linked to electric vehicle powertrain solutions for the Indian market.
These partnerships are expected to strengthen local manufacturing capability while also bringing newer automotive technologies into the Indian market.
Dividend announced for shareholders
The board has recommended a final dividend for shareholders after the strong yearly performance.
- Final dividend proposed at ₹0.80 per share
- Total dividend for FY26 stands at ₹1.40 per share
This includes the interim dividend already paid earlier during the year.
EV business continues to grow
Electric vehicle technologies are becoming a larger part of the company’s future plans. Along with traditional automotive systems, newer connected and electronic technologies are also seeing higher contribution.
The company currently works across:
- Mechatronics solutions
- Vehicle security systems
- Connected technologies
- Interior and plastic components
- EV powertrain related products
- Aftermarket business
Its products are supplied to passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and two-wheelers across different categories.
Statement from management
Ashok Minda, Chairman and Group CEO, said the company maintained stable progress during FY26 despite changing market conditions. He further added that steady demand from important vehicle categories helped support growth through the year.
The company also continued investments in technology partnerships and research activities during the financial year.