MG Majestor Finally Revealed in India, Bookings Open at Rs 41,000 as It Takes Direct Aim at Toyota Fortuner

MG has finally introduced the Majestor to India and this is certainly a big moment for the brand. This SUV is designed to be right at the top of MG’s petrol and diesel range. It looks bold, it feels big, and it is aimed straight at heavyweights like the Toyota Fortuner.
The design makes that intention very clear. The front gets a very large grille with gloss black elements and a thick skid plate below. The headlamps sit lower in a vertical layout, while the daytime running lights create a unique signature within the grille and above it. It gives the Majestor a strong face that stands out in traffic.
From the side, the tall and boxy shape reminds you of the Gloster, but there are obvious changes. It rides on new 19 inch alloy wheels. There is thick body cladding, black finished door handles and added trim on the fenders. The rear gets updated tail lamps joined by a light strip, dual exhaust tips and bold MAJESTOR badging across the tailgate.
The cabin follows a tough but premium theme. The layout is new with a layered dashboard and a large 12.3 inch touchscreen placed at the centre. There is also a digital instrument cluster and three spoke steering wheel. The gear selector has been shifted to a stalk behind the steering wheel, which clears space on the centre console. The SUV will be available in 6 seat and 7 seat configurations.
Features are a major highlight.
Key features include
- Panoramic sunroof
- Three zone climate control
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay
- Dual wireless phone chargers
- 64 colour ambient lighting
- 12 way powered front seats with heating and massage
- Massaging function for the second row
- Powered tailgate
- Drive modes
- 12 speaker JBL sound system
Safety has also been taken seriously.
It comes with
- Six airbags
- Level 2 ADAS
- Electronic stability control
- Hill hold assist
- Traction control
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- 360 degree camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
Powering the Majestor is a 2 litre twin turbo diesel engine producing 215 PS and 478 Nm. It is mated with an 8 speed automatic transmission. Buyers can choose between rear wheel drive and four wheel drive. The SUV is also equipped with 10 terrain modes, three differential locks, a low speed transfer case, M Crawl for serious off roading and a water wading depth of 810 mm.
The Majestor will be sold in three variants
- Sharp 4×2
- Sharp 4×4
- Savvy 4×4
Pre bookings are open for Rs 41,000. The first 3,000 customers will receive a five year unlimited kilometre warranty, five years roadside assistance and five year labour free service package. Prices are expected to start from around Rs 50 lakh, with the official announcement set for April 2026 and deliveries beginning in May.
With its size, features and off road hardware, the Majestor clearly wants to challenge the Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian and Volkswagen Tayron R Line. Whether it will succeed will depend on pricing, but on paper, MG has come prepared.