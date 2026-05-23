Maruti Announces June Price Hike Across Lineup

A lot of people wait for the right month before buying a new car. Some wait for festive offers, while others wait for discounts at the end of a quarter. But buyers planning to bring home a new Maruti Suzuki next month may have to spend a little more.
Maruti Suzuki has officially announced a price increase across its range from June 2026. Depending on the model and variant, prices can go up by as much as Rs 30,000.
The increase will affect the company’s entire lineup sold in India.
This includes:
- Alto K10
- S Presso
- WagonR
- Swift
- Dzire
- Baleno
- Fronx
- Brezza
- Grand Vitara
- Jimny
- Invicto
The company has said the increase is linked to rising input and operational costs. Material prices, logistics expenses and inflation pressure are making vehicle production more expensive.
For the last few months, the brand was trying to control these costs internally through efficiency measures. But with expenses continuing to rise, part of the burden will now be passed on to customers.
The exact increase will not be the same for every model. Some cars may get a smaller revision, while higher variants could see a bigger jump in pricing.
This announcement is important because Maruti had delayed major revisions earlier. The company was trying to maintain strong demand, especially among first time car buyers and small hatchback customers.
Earlier, lower GST benefits on smaller cars had helped keep some prices under control. That had created better value for entry-level buyers. With this new revision arriving from June, some of that gap may slowly reduce again.
Fuel prices are also adding pressure at the same time.
Over the last few days, petrol and diesel rates in many parts of India have increased noticeably. CNG prices have also moved up. Buyers who were already calculating running costs may now also need to factor in a higher purchase price.
The Indian car market has seen multiple brands revise prices in recent months.
- Tata Motors increased prices earlier
- Hyundai also revised prices recently
- MG Motor announced changes before
- BYD is expected to increase prices later this year
Because of this, Maruti’s move does not come as a surprise to the industry.
Even after the revision, Maruti Suzuki will continue to remain one of the biggest and most accessible car brands in the country. The company still has one of the widest portfolios across hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs and CNG vehicles.
Its pricing currently starts from around Rs 3.7 lakh for the Alto K10 and goes much higher for premium models like the Invicto.
Buyers who are already planning a purchase may now start checking dealer stock and booking timelines before the updated prices come into effect next month.