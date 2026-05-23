Honda’s Big India Plan Starts Now With New City, ZR V And Four More Launches Coming Soon

Honda has started a fresh chapter for the Indian market. Just yesterday, the company launched the updated City sedan and also introduced the new ZR V hybrid SUV for India. Along with these two models, four more vehicles are planned for this financial year.
The company is preparing a much bigger product lineup after staying quiet for a long time in the Indian market. This new strategy includes hybrids, electric vehicles, SUVs and even premium global icons that many Indian buyers still remember strongly.
The updated City is already on sale, while the ZR V has opened bookings ahead of deliveries expected later this year. Both models are part of a wider six-car rollout planned for FY2026 to FY2027.
New electric SUV also on the way
One of the most important upcoming launches will be Honda’s first electric SUV for India. This model will be based on the 0 Alpha concept shown globally earlier.
Testing has already started on Indian roads.
A few important details:
- Will be manufactured in India
- Exports are also planned
- Launch expected before the end of this financial year
- Based on Honda’s new EV platform
The SUV is expected to play a major role in Honda’s future plans here.
Elevate update likely this year
The Elevate SUV may also receive a much-needed mid-cycle update soon. The SUV entered the market three years ago, and competition in the segment has become much stronger since then.
Expected changes may include:
- New exterior styling
- Feature additions
- Cabin updates
- More safety technology
Honda has not officially confirmed details yet, but an update is expected within this year
Civic, Accord and CR V may return
Honda is also studying the possibility of bringing back some of its older global models to India.
The names currently under consideration include:
- Civic
- Accord
- CR V
These models still have strong recall value among Indian buyers. In international markets, all three are available with hybrid technology.The company is also looking at the Prelude hybrid sportscar. It may arrive in limited numbers as a premium halo product.
ZR-V brings hybrid push forward
The newly introduced ZR V is being brought to India as a fully imported model from Japan.
It is powered by a 2.0 litre hybrid setup producing:
- 184 PS power
- 315 Nm torque
- Claimed fuel economy of 22.79 kmpl
The SUV also gets a long feature list. Some key highlights include:
- 12 speaker Bose sound system
- Digital instrument cluster
- Honda Sensing ADAS package
- Powered seats
- Premium cabin lighting
Bookings are now open and deliveries are expected to begin from July 2026.
Honda may restart local premium assembly
Honda is also evaluating local CKD assembly operations once again for India.
The Greater Noida plant still has the ability to support CKD production. Models like the Civic, Accord and CR V could become possible candidates if the company decides to move ahead with local assembly. At present, production for mass-market cars is handled at the Tapukara plant in Rajasthan.
The ZR V will also help the company understand demand in the premium segment before taking bigger steps.
More SUVs already confirmed
Beyond the six launches planned for FY2026-27, Honda has also confirmed two more SUVs for India from 2028 onwards.
These include:
- Compact SUV
- New midsize SUV
One of them is expected to enter the sub-4 metre category, which remains one of the biggest segments in the Indian market. Honda is also expanding other businesses around its car operations, including finance and digital services in India.