Jawa 42 Gets Ivory Elegance: This New Colour Might Be the Best One Yet

Some motorcycles have a way of looking familiar the moment you look at them. The Jawa 42 has always had that charm and the newly introduced Ivory colour adds another layer to it. This new shade gives the motorcycle a softer, warmer personality and makes it stand out without being flashy or loud.
The Ivory finish covers the headlight casing, fuel tank, side panels and both fenders in one clean tone. It has an elegant and old school feel, very much in line with the Jawa identity. This version also gets unique details that are not seen on other colour options. The fuel tank bears a cursive “Forty Two” script, and the side panels feature the number 42 enclosed in laurel leaves. These little touches give the bike its own character.
This colour option is based on the alloy wheel variant and comes with dual channel ABS as standard. Apart from the visual update, nothing else has changed. The Jawa 42 still uses the 294cc liquid cooled single cylinder engine. It generates 27.3 hp and 26.8 Nm of torque and is coupled with a 6 speed gearbox. The engine is known for its smooth power delivery and easy nature in daily riding.
Feature wise the motorcycle remains the same as well. It offers slip and assist clutch, offset digital instrument console, alloy wheels with tubeless tyres and disc brakes at both ends. The silhouette and riding posture is exactly what existing Jawa 42 owners will recognise.
The new Ivory colour is priced at Rs 1.85 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. It sits close to the top of the Jawa 42 range, which now has a total of 15 colour options. Buyers can also choose versions with spoke wheels, single channel ABS or added styling accessories depending on preference.
Jawa still offers 4 year or 50,000 km standard warranty. This can be extended to 6 years along with roadside assistance for up to 8 years and optional AMC packages.
The Ivory Jawas 42 will be available across the authorised dealerships nationwide. Its closest rival remains the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, while a smaller liquid cooled alternative is the Yamaha XSR 155.