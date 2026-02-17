Maruti e Vitara Launched at Rs 10.99 Lakh: India’s First Maruti EV Gets Battery Rental, Big Range & SUV Stance

Maruti Suzuki has finally made its foray into the electric SUV space with the launch of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and it does so in a very Maruti-like manner. Prices begin at Rs 10.99 lakh ex-showroom, but this figure does not include the battery. Buyers will opt for a battery rental plan, paying Rs 3.99 per kilometre driven. Bookings are now open at Rs 21,000.
This is Maruti’s first electric vehicle for India, even though rivals have been present in the segment for a long time. For now, the e Vitara is only available via the Battery-as-a-Service model, in which customers buy the car independently and pay for battery usage based on distance driven. This introductory pricing and ownership plan is valid until 31st March 2026.
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is available in two battery options. The smaller 49 kWh pack produces 144hp and gives a claimed range of 440km. The larger 61 kWh version produces 174 hp and has a range of up to 543 km on a full charge. Both versions have 189 Nm of torque and have a front-wheel drive layout as standard.
Charging is very straightforward. Using the supplied 7.4 kW AC wall box charger, a 10 to 80 percent charge takes about 6.5 hours for the smaller battery and about 9 hours for the larger one. . With DC fast charging at up to 70 kW the same charge can be done in about 45 minutes. Every buyer gets a complimentary home charger with standard installation, and early customers also get one year of free public charging at Maruti dealer locations through the ‘e for me’ app. The same app also supports charger discovery, scheduling and payments across a growing fast-charging network.
In terms of design, the e Vitara remains close to the eVX concept. It has LED lighting all around, a closed grille with active cooling shutters, chunky body cladding and 18-inch aero-optimised alloy wheels. At the back, it gets connected LED tail-lamps, a roof spoiler and prominent e Vitara badging.
Inside, the cabin is fresh and modern. The dashboard has an asymmetrical design with separate screens for digital driver display and infotainment. There is a shift-by-wire gear selector, a raised centre console and a dual-tone brown and black theme with soft-touch materials.
Features include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an Infinity sound system, ventilated front seats, a powered driver seat, a fixed glass sunroof, ambient lighting, connected car tech with more than 60 features and multiple drive modes.
Safety is well covered with seven airbags including a driver knee airbag, 360 degree camera, parking sensors, TPMS, electronic parking brake and Level 2 ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring and autonomous emergency braking. Maruti also flaunts a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating with the HEARTECT-e platform and reinforced battery protection structure.
For the peace of mind, Maruti is offering an 8-year or 1.6 lakh km warranty on the battery, while the vehicle comes with a standard 3-year warranty, extendable up to 8 years. Buyers can choose assured buyback plans, offering up to 60 percent value after three years or 50 percent after four years. Flexible ownership options like the e Flex scheme are also available, allowing customers to switch to the e Vitara at EMIs similar to their existing car. Sales and support are handled through NEXA showrooms, backed by over 1,500 EV-ready service centres, trained EV relationship managers and dedicated charging support teams.
The e Vitara will be built in Gujarat and exported globally.
For buyers who have been waiting for Maruti to enter the electric space, the e Vitara seems like a sensible first step. It brings familiar strengths such as space, features and ownership support, but adds long range, modern technology and flexible ownership. With battery rental, buyback guarantee and a growing charging ecosystem, it hopes to make the transition to electric more simple and more reassuring.