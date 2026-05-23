New Tata Tiago Cabin Revealed Before Launch, And It Looks Far More Premium Than Before!

Tata Motors has now officially revealed the cabin of the updated Tiago ahead of its official price announcement on May 28. The latest teaser provides a much clearer look at the hatchback, and the cabin now appears significantly different from the older version. A lot of changes have been made across the dashboard, centre console, seats, and features list.
Let’s take a deeper look!
Dashboard design and cabin layout
The dashboard has been fully reworked with a straight horizontal theme running across the front.
Key pointers –
- Dual-tone layout with light and dark sections
- Clean horizontal design across the cabin
- Fabric and textured material mix on surfaces
At the centre sits a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system. The display is placed neatly above the central vents and supports an updated interface.
Below the screen, slim AC vents are placed in a horizontal pattern. Physical controls have been retained for important functions, which makes daily use feel more intuitive.
Further down, the climate control panel comes with dual rotary dials and buttons for different modes. The layout is more structured and easy to reach.
Digital cluster and steering setup
A major update is the introduction of a fully digital instrument cluster. The Tiago now gets a fully digital display placed separately from the main screen.
The steering wheel design remains familiar, featuring a two-spoke flat-bottom layout.
Key points
- Illuminated Tata logo at the centre
- Buttons mounted on both sides for infotainment and display control
The digital cluster adds a more modern feel to the cabin compared to the older analog setup.
Centre console and charging setup
The centre console has been redesigned with more focus on convenience and tech with –
- Dual wireless charging pads placed side by side
- USB Type-A ports included
- 65W Type-C fast charging support
- Gloss black centre console finish
- Rotary drive selector for automatic version
The layout feels more organized and adds extra storage usability in the middle area.
Rear seat and comfort updates
The rear section also gets small but useful changes aimed at improving comfort.
- Rear AC vents added
- Charging ports for rear passengers
- Dual-tone fabric seat upholstery
- Updated door trims with glossy inserts
The cabin now feels more balanced for both front and rear passengers.
Exterior updates (quick look)
The exterior design has already been revealed earlier. The hatchback gets a refreshed front and rear design.
What does the exterior offer –
- New LED headlamps with DRL signature
- Redesigned bumpers
- New alloy wheel design
- Updated LED tail lamps
- New colour options
Both ICE and EV versions follow similar styling updates with slight differences in grille design.
Engine and expected setup
Mechanical changes are expected to stay minimal. The hatchback is likely to continue with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine along with the CNG option.
- Manual gearbox option
- AMT automatic option
- Petrol and CNG versions expected to continue
The EV version is expected to focus more on efficiency improvements rather than power changes. Prices for both the new Tiago and Tiago EV will be announced on May 28.