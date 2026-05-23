New Triumph Street Triple 765 RX Launched In India With Track Style Riding Position And Limited Run

Triumph has expanded its India lineup with the launch of the Street Triple 765 RX. The bike has arrived with a price tag of Rs 13.91 lakh (ex-showroom) and will stay in production only till the end of 2026. It arrives as a more aggressive version of the Street Triple 765 RS and gets a few important upgrades that change the riding experience quite a bit.
The motorcycle was first shown globally in late 2025 and is now part of Triumph’s ‘Unleashed 2026’ range in India.
One of the first things riders will notice is the riding posture. Triumph has replaced the regular handlebar setup from the RS with clip-on handlebars. This gives the RX a lower and more commanding riding position, which feels closer to a proper track motorcycle.
The styling also gets a different treatment compared to the standard model.
- Matt Aluminium Silver paint shade
- Red coloured subframe
- Pinstriped alloy wheels
- RX branding on seat section and exhaust
The motorcycle carries a sharper and more race-inspired appearance.
Suspension and braking setup
A major update on the RX comes through the front suspension hardware. The motorcycle now uses fully adjustable 41 mm Ohlins NIX30 upside-down forks. The rear continues with the Ohlins STX40 monoshock setup.
Key highlights –
- Ohlins NIX30 USD front forks
- Ohlins STX40 rear monoshock
- Fully adjustable suspension setup
The braking hardware also remains serious with –
- Twin 310 mm front discs
- Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers
- 220 mm rear disc brake
- Brembo adjustable brake lever
The motorcycle also gets Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres for better grip during fast riding and cornering.
Engine and gearbox
The RX continues with the same 765cc liquid cooled inline three cylinder engine used in the RS.
Key specs-
- 130 hp at 12,000 rpm
- 80 Nm torque at 9,500 rpm
- 6 speed gearbox
- Bi-directional quickshifter as standard
Triumph has not changed the engine tuning for the RX, so performance figures remain identical to the RS.
Features and electronics
The Street Triple 765 RX also gets a full electronics package for performance riding.
- Multiple riding modes
- Cornering ABS
- Traction control
- TFT instrument display
- Track focused rider settings
The motorcycle also gets a revised 5 inch TFT display along with different rider modes like Road, Rain, Sport, Rider and Track.
Price and availability
The Street Triple 765 RX is priced nearly Rs 1 lakh higher than the standard RS model.
Street Triple 765 RX – Rs 13.91 lakh
Street Triple 765 RS – Rs 12.93 lakh
Production of the RX will end in 2026, making it one of the more exclusive motorcycles in Triumph’s middleweight performance lineup.