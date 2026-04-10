Mercedes-Benz Achieves Best-Ever FY2026 Sales in India

Mercedes-Benz has finished FY2025-26 in India on a strong note. The brand sold 19,363 cars during the year. That is slightly more than last year’s 18,928 units. Not a huge jump, but still its best-ever total so far.
The first quarter of 2026 also stayed positive. Sales came in at 5,131 units compared to 4,775 units in the same period last year. It keeps the brand ahead of BMW India in that quarter.
The growth is not explosive, but steady. FY26 went up by 2.30 percent overall. Q1 CY2026 showed a 7.46 percent rise.
Most of the push came from expensive models. Cars like the S-Class, Maybach, AMG range and EQ lineup are doing most of the heavy lifting. This part of the business grew 16 percent in FY26 and now makes up 27 percent of total sales. In Q1, this top-end segment also grew around 25 percent year on year, adding even more strength to overall performance.
Some models even have long waiting periods. In certain cases, such as the AMG G63 and Maybach S-Class, waiting periods extend up to nearly a year due to strong demand.
Electric cars are also gaining momentum. They now account for about 20 percent of top-end sales, with strong growth of 85 percent year on year. The EQS SUV is currently the most sold electric Mercedes in India. Other EVs like the EQS sedan and G-Class Electric also continue to contribute, with steady demand in the luxury EV space.
Regular models are still important. C-Class, E-Class LWB, GLC and GLE continue to sell in good numbers. The E-Class LWB is still the top-selling luxury sedan in the country, which says a lot about its demand. The V-Class has also started getting attention after launch.
Not everything is moving up though. Entry-level Mercedes cars saw a drop of 18 percent in FY26. The company seems less focused on pushing cheaper luxury cars now and more focused on higher-end buyers. This is in line with its strategy of prioritising customer aspiration over price-led volume growth.
On the performance side, two AMG models were introduced in India. The AMG A45 S Aero Track Edition priced at Rs 87 lakh and the AMG GLE 53 Coupe Performance Edition priced at Rs 1.52 crore continue to target performance-focused buyers.
Along with product growth, the company is also investing heavily in its network. Mercedes plans to invest around Rs 450 crore in India. More than 20 new outlets are planned, including new locations such as Visakhapatnam, Varanasi and Goa, while bigger cities like Mumbai and Pune will also see upgrades. The investment also comes through franchise partners to strengthen retail presence.
Looking ahead, more launches are planned in 2026 across ICE and EV segments. The CLA Electric, scheduled for April 24, 2026, will be one of the key upcoming products. The brand is also working on improving customer experience and digital retail systems.