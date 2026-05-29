KTM India may increase motorcycle prices from June 1

Joining other motorcycle brands in India, KTM is also expected to increase prices on most of its motorcycle lineup in India from June 1. Dealer sources suggest that most locally made KTM bikes could become slightly more expensive in the coming days.
The expected increase is likely to stay between Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000 depending on the model. KTM has not officially confirmed the update yet, but dealerships have already started informing customers about the possible revision.
The change is expected to affect motorcycles starting from the entry-level 160 Duke all the way to the 390 Adventure S.
New 350cc bikes may also get expensive
KTM recently introduced new 350cc motorcycles in India, and these models are also expected to receive revised pricing.
- KTM 350 Duke
- KTM 350 Adventure
These motorcycles were launched to fill the gap between the 250 and 390 lineup. With this expected revision, buyers may have to pay slightly more for these newer models as well.
Bigger imported bikes may stay unchanged
The expected price update is likely to affect only locally manufactured motorcycles.
Imported CBU motorcycles from KTM may continue with the same pricing for now. This includes larger capacity performance bikes sold in limited numbers in India.
That means buyers looking at premium imported KTM models may not see any immediate change in ex-showroom prices.
Possible reason behind the increase
KTM has not shared an official reason yet, but rising production and material costs could be one of the main factors behind the expected revision.
Other brands in the motorcycle segment are also preparing price changes, especially in the mid-capacity category. Recently, reports around Triumph motorcycles getting costlier also started circulating through dealerships.
Current price range
KTM currently offers motorcycles across different price points in India.
|Motorcycle
|Current Starting Price
|KTM 160 Duke
|Rs 1.74 lakh
|KTM 390 Adventure S
|Rs 3.97 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom.
The expected increase may not drastically affect purchase decisions, especially for buyers already looking at the 250cc and 390cc range. Still, those planning to book a KTM soon could try completing the purchase before the new pricing comes into effect.