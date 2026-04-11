Vingroup signs MOU with Maharashtra to expand EV mobility

Vingroup has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Maharashtra. The total planned investment can go up to $6.5 billion, which is around Rs 60,000 crore.
This is not a single project. It is a mix of electric vehicles, housing, energy and public services. Work will mainly happen in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and nearby areas.
Where The Money Will Go
The company has shared a broad plan across sectors
|Sector
|Plan
|Investment
|Urban development
|Large townships on 1,000 hectares
|$5 billion
|Electric mobility
|60,000 EVs and charging setup
|$1.5 billion
|Energy
|Renewable energy projects
|Not fixed
|Social infra
|Schools, hospitals, tourism
|Part of overall plan
The township projects will include homes, offices, schools, hospitals and daily-use spaces. These will come up near Mumbai including areas like Mumbai 3.0.
EV Plan Gets Serious
Electric mobility is a big part of this move.
Through its local arm, Vingroup plans
- Around 60,000 electric vehicles on road
- A full mobility service setup
- Charging stations across key areas
This will not be limited to private cars. It will also cover taxi services and public transport use.
The EV push is expected to create jobs over the next 3 to 5 years. The number can go into tens of thousands.
More Than Just Cars
The company is also looking beyond vehicles
- Renewable energy through VinEnergo
- Education projects via Vinschool
- Healthcare through Vinmec
- Tourism and hospitality with Vinpearl
- Electric buses and public transport
This shows a full ecosystem plan, not just one segment.
Support From The State
The Maharashtra government will help in multiple ways
- Land identification
- Faster approvals
- Better road and infra connectivity
- Policy support and incentives
Joint teams will be formed to study each project. Final execution will happen step by step after approvals.
Bigger Plan Behind This
This move also fits into Maharashtra’s larger target of attracting $300 billion in investment by 2030. The state already plays a big role in India’s economy and wants to expand further.
What Comes Next
Vingroup is already present in India and is expanding fast
- Entry into EV market happened with VF6 and VF7 SUVs
- Bookings for the new VinFast VF MPV 7 are already open ahead of its launch on 15 April 2026.
- Entry into EV two wheeler space with three electric scooters planned later this year
- Expansion already seen in states like Telangana and Tamil Nadu
Why It Matters
This is one of the largest planned investments by a Vietnamese company in India. It brings together EVs, infrastructure and jobs in one plan.If executed well, it can change how mobility and urban living grow in Maharashtra over the next few years.