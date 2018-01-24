Maruti Suzuki To Showcase Electric Vehicle Concept, Hybrid System, And Concept FutureS At Auto Expo 2018

Maruti Suzuki has officially announced the list of products that would be showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. The list of products to be showcased at the motoring event would include concepts for cleaner technology and future compact vehicle design. Built around the theme of Transformotion, the Maruti Suzuki pavilion will be spread over 4200 sq mt. It will have the largest vehicle display with a spectacle of over 18 vehicle models on display in ARENA, NEXA and Motorsports zones.

The star attractions at the Maruti Suzuki pavilion include:

#ConceptFutureS communicating a new design language for compact vehicles

#Concept e-SURVIVOR : an innovative Concept Electric Vehicle (EV), that reinforces the Company’s commitment to launch an electric vehicle in India in 2020

A working model of #nextgenHEV (next generation Hybrid) Technology that promises to bring down emissions, reduce dependence on fossil fuels and accelerate electrification of powertrains in India

India launch of all new third-generation Swift.

Concept Future S

Designed in-house by Maruti Suzuki designers, Compact Future S marks a big shift in the way compact cars are designed in India. The #ConceptFutureS is claimed to present an all “new design language” for “compact cars” in India. The next level of “design evolution” in terms of design proportions, body sculpting and stimulating fusion of bold patterns and superior accent colors has been achieved through the #ConceptFutureS”.

Concept EV e-SURVIVOR

Maruti Suzuki will showcase its first Concept EV, the e-SURVIVOR. It is a design study model for a compact SUV that pays tribute to Suzuki’s 4WD heritage. At Auto Expo 2018, it will symbolizes Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to help develop the entire lifecycle of EVs in India including local manufacture of components, charging infrastructure and recycling of batteries.

Concept e-SURVIVOR aims to offer the fun of off-roading ahead of its time, and yet be relevant to the present. Positioned as a futuristic concept, Concept e-SURVIVOR brings together many new technologies that depict the new and exciting F.A.C.E of Suzuki’s intent for Future Mobility. (Four-Wheel Drive, Autonomous, Connected & Electric).

#nextgenHEV technology working model

Maruti Suzuki will showcase a working model of the next generation Suzuki Hybrid system (HEV) that currently powers Suzuki Solio and Suzuki Swift cars manufactured and sold in Japan. In evolving clean solutions for India, Maruti Suzuki will work on a portfolio of xEV technologies to accelerate electrification of powertrains in India. The Suzuki Hybrid system, displayed at the Auto Expo, symbolises a critical part of the clean solution.

India launch of All New Swift

One of the most awaited launches of the year, the all new Swift is engineered with the best of Suzuki’s design capabilities and built on the innovative 5th generation HEARTECT platform. The HEARTECT platform brings more strength and rigidity and helps to improve the power to weight ratio, leading to better acceleration performance for a peppy and fun to drive experience. The all-new Swift will be formally launched at Auto Expo 2018.

Maruti Suzuki Pavilion: TRANSFORMOTION

In recent years, the company has transformed itself, moved to next level of excellence in terms of product design, technology, network appeal and approach to customers. This evolution is a “journey” and through transformotion it strives to deliver designs, technology and experiences that are ahead of their time, taking consumers on a drive into the future.