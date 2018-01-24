SPIED: Ford Figo Aspire Facelift Spotted In India

We recently spotted a test mule of Ford’s upcoming crossover, the Figo Freestyle, which will make its global debut on January 31, 2018. Now, another upcoming Ford vehicle was spotted in India and this time it was the new Figo Aspire Facelift. The Ford Figo Aspire Facelift will compete against the likes of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire in the Indian market. Motoroids’ reader Farzad Karkaria recently snapped the photograph of the upcoming 2018 Ford Figo Apire Facelift somewhere in Gujarat.

As seen in the photographs, the new Figo Aspire Facelift will feature a revised fascia with new bumpers, grille and headlight design. The compact sedan may also get some revision at the rear. The spied vehicle, with steel wheels and halogen headlight, appears to be the mid-variant of the compact sedan. Will we see projector headlight with LED DRLs on the range topping variant? That’s something that only time will answer.

Interiors are expected to feature manual controls for the aircon and a floating infotainment display which made its debut with the facelifted Ecosport. The infotainment system will also get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The changes would be brought to the Figo hatchback as well and we may see the new variants being launched around the same time.

Under the hood, the Figo Aspire Facelift may feature Ford’s new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Dragon series petrol engine which will most likely be tuned to deliver 90 bhp of power and 115 Nm of peak torque. Diesel-powered variants will be pushed by Ford’s refined 1.5-litre motor which remains good for a 100bhp. Both engines will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Ford isn’t planning to participate in the 2018 Auto Expo and thus we’ll probably have to wait for a bit longer to get India launch related information about the product.

Images of outgoing Ford Figo Aspire for representation purpose only