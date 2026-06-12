2026 Honda Gold Wing Launched In India At Rs 44.30 Lakh, Gets New Colour Option

Honda has updated its flagship touring motorcycle in India. The 2026 Honda Gold Wing is now available at a starting price of Rs 44.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram). While the motorcycle remains mechanically unchanged, Honda has introduced a fresh colour choice for the new model year.
The Gold Wing has long been known among touring enthusiasts for its comfort, technology and long-distance riding capability. With the latest update, Honda has retained the package that riders are already familiar with while making a few changes to the model lineup.
2026 Honda Gold Wing Price And Update
The new model is priced Rs 1.48 lakh higher than before.
|Details
|2026 Honda Gold Wing
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|Rs 44.30 lakh
|Engine
|1,833cc, 6-cylinder
|Power
|126 hp
|Torque
|170 Nm
|Transmission
|7-speed DCT
|Airbag
|Yes
One notable change is the introduction of a new colour option. Honda has also removed the Bordeaux Red Metallic shade from the lineup.
Engine And Performance
Powering the motorcycle is the same 1,833cc liquid-cooled horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine.
Key figures include:
- 126 hp of power
- 170 Nm of torque
- 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission
- Reverse function
- Walking-speed assist mode
The reverse and walking modes are especially useful because the Gold Wing weighs close to 400 kg. These functions help riders move the motorcycle more easily in parking areas and tight spaces.
Touring Features
The Gold Wing continues to offer a long list of equipment designed for highway journeys and extended rides.
Some of the major features are:
- Electronically adjustable windscreen
- Full-LED lighting setup
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Premium audio system
- USB Type-C charging ports
- Large TFT display
- Comfortable stepped seat
Honda has not made any major visual changes, and the motorcycle retains its familiar design and touring-friendly ergonomics.
Safety Equipment
One feature that still makes the Gold Wing stand apart is its airbag system.
Safety package includes:
- Airbag
- Dual-clutch transmission aids
- Advanced electronics
- Rider-friendly low-speed manoeuvring functions
The Gold Wing remains the only motorcycle currently sold in India with an integrated airbag, giving it a unique position in the premium motorcycle space.
Availability
Bookings and deliveries for the updated Gold Wing are expected through Honda BigWing dealerships across the country. Buyers looking for a luxury touring motorcycle will continue to get the same proven mechanical package along with the newly introduced colour choice.