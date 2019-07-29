Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Micro SUV: Five Things You Must Know

Maruti Suzuki had planted a new species in its coffee plantation and while you read this, the beans are now being roasted and ground for some espresso that you will be able to sip on this festive season. A refreshing new model, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will attempt to win over folks who lust after all the qualities of an SUV but are tight on budget. Based on the Concept Future – S which was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2018, the S-Presso will start something new in the Indian car market. Here are five interesting things you must know about the upcoming car.

No Diesel Variants

In line with the car maker’s announcement that there will be no diesel Marutis sold through their channels starting April 2020, once the new BS-VI norms kick in, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will only be sold in petrol-powered variants. Powering this all-new vehicle will be the 1.2-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol engine which also does duty in the Swift and the Baleno. The motor will in all probability be mated to the same 5-speed manual gearbox and could also offer the choice of an AMT. For its increasing popularity, a CNG option could be on offer too.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Now Comes With A Factory Fitted CNG Kit

Priced To Entice

Since the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will sit under the Brezza in the carmaker’s portfolio, expect prices to start under the INR 5 lakh mark for the base variant, going up to INR 8 lakh and a little more for the range-topping trim.

Not A Hatchback-based design

Unlike the Ignis or other hatchback-based, jacked-up examples like the Cross Polo or the Etios Cross, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will offer proper, baby-SUV like appearance. The fascia will be more upright and so will be the seating inside the cabin. Expect the car’s ground clearance to be one of its most focal points. It will be based on Maruti’s HEARTECT platform, which also underpins other things like the Swift. Don’t expect the S-Presso to be substantial in terms of dimensions though. Its measurements will be pretty similar to how things are with the Mahindra KUV100.

Also Read: Tata H2X Micro-SUV Concept Breaks Cover At 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Modern Styling & Cabin Features

In all probability, this new Maruti will aim at the young crowd. It will most probably flaunt an external design that will make use of modern elements like LEDs and new-age patterns to lure its target audience. Expect at least 15-inch wheels, roof rails, and cladding all around, which will highlight the outdoorsy appeal. On the inside, expect bits like the AC vents to be painted in vibrant colour and a centre console layout which could be more like how things are inside the Ignis. The instrument console could be all-digital and goes without saying that a modern touchscreen system will be offered. To comply with the 2019 safety norms, the S-Presso will be offered with an airbag and ABS as standard.

Festive Season Launch

To be launched in the coming months, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will breathe life into a segment where the Mahindra KUV100 is the lone contender as of now. There’s the Tiago NRG among other things, but it is a hatchback derivative. This new Maruti will slug it out with the upcoming Tata H2X though, the production version of which will be launched next year. We’ll bring you more details about this brand new Maruti as and when they arrive. Until then, stay tuned.