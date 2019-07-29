Mobil Super Moto Synthetic 15W-50 Launched For 4-Stroke Motorcycles

The internal components of an engine create a lot of friction and to keep things well-lubricated and the engine temperature in check, it is vital that the right kind of engine oil is used and replaced at timely intervals. After launching the Mobil Super Moto engine oil portfolio last year, ExxonMobil Lubricants has now launched Mobil Super Moto Synthetic Technology 15W-50 engine oil, designed specifically to cater to the needs of four-stroke motorcycle engines.

This advanced engine oil promises to offer 57% better protection against wear (based on Industry Standard Engine test sequence IVA in API SL) for prolonged engine life. The additives present in the oil help in keeping the engine protected from any deposit formation in the hot spots, thereby ensuring cleaner running engine for a longer time. The oil is formulated to further optimise the performance of the engine by offering better low- and high-temperature viscosity performance at different temperature extremes. These features are especially relevant to India’s climate, with different parts of the country experiencing widely diverse weather conditions. Mobil Super Moto Synthetic Technology 15W-50 is available across India in 2.5-litre pack size and is priced at Rs 1000.

Commenting on the launch of the product in the Indian market, Rajou Kalyanasundaram, General Manager, Automotive Lubricants, ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt Ltd said, “Owing to the strong growth of Cruiser Motorcycles in India, the demand for Viscosity Grade 15W-50 has almost doubled in last one year. With this new product, we are catering to the changing demands of the customers and expanding our existing portfolio. Mobil Super Moto Synthetic Technology 15W-50 engine oil takes our long tradition of technological superiority a step further by providing a three-way engine protection system that shields the engine, transmission and clutch which ensures optimum maintenance of the engine and improved fuel efficiency under any driving condition.”