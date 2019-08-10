Bookings Of The Maruti Suzuki XL6 Are Now Open

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer has finally started accepting bookings for the upcoming XL6. This new six-seater would be sold exclusively through Marti Suzuki’s premium retail outlet, Nexa. For those who have been interested in buying the car, Maruti Suzuki has now begun accepting bookings for this new model. One can pay a booking amount of INR 11,000 to get in line to drive one of these new models home. Price of the car, however, will be out only on the 21st of August. One can expect to pay a premium of over INR 50,000 on the Ertiga for this new car.

Based on the Ertiga, the XL6 is longer, wider and taller than the Ertiga by 50 mm, 40 mm and 10 mm respectively. However, the wheelbase, at 2,740 mm and the turning radius, at 5.2 metres, remain unchanged. Other changed exclusive to the XL6 include a new grille with twin chrome slats, faux skid plate, some black plastic cladding at the lower end and fog light assembly, roof rails and alloy wheels painted in a rather dark shade. Reports suggest that this premium MPV will be offered only in two, top-end trim levels – Zeta and Alpha.

Talking about the interior, one can see the layout is quite similar to the one we have seen in the Ertiga, however, it will feature an all-black theme in the XL6. The wooden inserts also come in a darker shade than those in the Ertiga, and silver inserts will be present as well. The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system can also be seen here, which would come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Also on offer is an automatic climate control system, which would keep the cabin cool in hot Indian summers. Moreover, unlike the Ertiga, the XL6 will come with a 6-seat layout, with two captain chairs in the middle row with a separate recline function.

Powering the XL6 would be the same, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine from the Ertiga. Combined with Suzuki’s hybrid technology, this engine would be capable of generating about 105 hp of maximum power and 138 Nm of torque. While a 5-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard, the car will also come with the option of having a 4-speed torque converter. A diesel option will be missed. Stay tuned for more updates and news on the XL6.