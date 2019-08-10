Shell Lubricants Formulates Engine Oil Exclusive To Honda Two-wheelers India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and Shell Lubricants entered in a strategic partnership to launch a new range of engine oils for Honda two-wheelers. The partnership marks India as the first-ever market for collaboration between Honda 2Wheelers and Shell Lubricants in the two-wheelers oil category. The new Shell range for Honda two-wheelers shall be available in 0.8L, 0.9L and 1L packs.

The partnership marks the commencement of giving riders a fit-for-purpose offering for their vehicles to help them overcome the day-to-day challenges on Indian roads. The new range is specially formulated with Shell’s technological know-how, matched to Honda’s vehicular blueprint. The range provides several enhanced benefits like improved pick-up and acceleration, better fuel economy, engine protection in high temperatures and smoother gear shifting, enabling smooth rides in challenging riding conditions.

Commenting on the partnership, Mansi Tripathy, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India, said,“Investing in long-standing relationships with our OEM partners through close collaboration and innovation has always been a key commitment for Shell. We are delighted to partner with Honda and look forward to bringing more mobility innovations and new technologies to the Indian market. This partnership is a significant step in our promise to deliver customer delight through new solutions to accelerate the future of transport in the nation.”

Where manufacturers and their partners have been trying to ensure that the customer gets the best experience after their purchase, the menace of counterfeit spares and even lubricants does still affect many even now. In order to ensure a high-quality ownership experience, product reliability and the trust reposed by its customers across India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India conducted a series of enforcement raids against traders and manufacturers dealing in counterfeit Honda parts across the country. Honda 2Wheelers India created the new Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement (IPR) team led by its international IPR expert in 2017. Since then, the Honda Genuine Parts campaign has aggressively taken steps to initiate and lodge criminal action against such traders, manufacturers and suppliers of counterfeit Honda parts.

In continuation of those efforts, Honda with the help of local Police, undertook 4 successful raid operations in June 2019 in Delhi and Cuttack, including raid against unauthorized service centers; seizing a total of 10,462 counterfeit items including spurious parts, accessories, various counterfeit dies, scooter guard kits, fake packaging machines and label printing machines of estimated Rs. 49 lakh worth.