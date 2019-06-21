Maruti Suzuki Dzire Gets Additional Safety Features And BS – VI Engine

Seems like Maruti Suzuki is on an upgrade spree. After updating the Baleno, Swift and WagonR with a BS – VI compliant engine, India’s largest car manufacturer has now endowed the Dzire with the same. Apart from the updated engine, the car will also be accompanied by some additional safety. features, to make it compliant with the AIS-145 safety norms which would be enforced from July 1st. This includes the addition of a seat belt reminder for the front passenger and a speed-alert system as standard across all variants. Apart from that, the car already came with features like driver seat belt reminder, ABS and dual airbags as standard.

The compact sedan will come with two engine options, one petrol and one diesel. The petrol engine is a 1.2-litre unit which is now updated to be BS – VI compliant. This motor generates 82.94 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. The diesel engine continues to be BS – IV compliant. This 1.3-litre, 4-cylinder motor is tuned to produce 74.78 PS at 4,000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm. Both the engines come with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard but an AMT type automatic is also available as an option. The diesel motor, however, will not be upgraded to the BS – VI emission norms, as Maruti Suzuki announced that they will be discontinuing smaller diesel engines from next year. This update comes with a price hike, prices of the petrol model now range from INR 5,82,613 to INR 8,68,613, while the diesel ranges from INR 6,71,622 to INR 9,57,622. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

Having crossed the 19 Lakh units sales milestone, the Dzire is arguably one of the most popular compact sedans in the market. In its latest avatar, the car uses the fifth generation HEARTECT platform. Features on offer include DRLs (daytime running lamps), precision cut two-tone alloy wheels, rear AC vents and SmartPlay infotainment system (compatible with Android and iOS users) make it a solid package in its segment. This car competes against the likes of the Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire, Tata Tigor and Volkswagen Ameo in the Indian market.