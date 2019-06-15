Maruti Suzuki Launches CNG Powered Alto, Priced From INR 4.10 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki, after updating the Swift and WagonR hatchbacks with the new, BS – VI compliant engine, has now launched as CNG powered variant of the Alto hatchback. A popular choice amongst first-time car buyers, the Alto has held the record of being India’s best-selling car for 15 years in a row. Apart from first-time buyers, the car also appeals to other customers due to its compact size, ease of maintenance and value for money proposition. Making it more valuable for money and economical to run, Maruti has launched a new CNG powered variant of this vehicle. Available in two trim levels – LXi and LXi(O), the car comes with a price tag of INR 4.10 Lakh and INR 4.14 Lakh respectively (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

Powered by a 796 cc, 3-cylinder engine, the Alto 800 when powered by CNG manages to deliver 41 hp and 60 Nm, marginally less than its petrol-powered counterpart. However, being a comparatively cheaper fuel and delivering more efficiency, the engine does have its own appeal. This model, unlike its larger sibling, the Alto K10 also happens to be future proof, as it already complies with the upcoming BS – VI emission norms and the upcoming crash test & safety norms. As part of these safety norms, this hatchback comes with features like rear parking sensors, driver side airbag, ABS with EBD, driver and co-driver seatbelt reminder and rear door child look as standard equipment, across all trim levels.

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has been offering factory fitted CNG cars for quite some time now. Apart from delivering better fuel efficiency, this fuel also happens to be considerably cheaper to buy when compared with regular petrol or even diesel. Moreover, this fuel burns in a much cleaner manner, creating less pollution, making the car much more eco-friendly compared to its petrol or diesel powered counterparts. That is why we see many public transport agencies too, adopt this fuel by which they not only save a huge chunk of cash in fuel costs but also contribute to making the earth a far more greener place.