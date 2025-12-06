Mahindra’s BE 6 and XEV 9e May Get a 70 kWh battery pack: Big Mid-Range EV Upgrade Coming Soon

Mahindra is quietly working on a new battery option for two of its upcoming EVs, the BE 6 and XEV 9e. This update follows shortly after the brand released a 70 kWh battery pack on the XEV 9s. And now, there are early reports that the same pack is being tested for the other two models as well.
Right now, the 70kWh battery is available only on the Pack Two Above version of the XEV 9s. It is priced at Rs 24.45 lakh (ex-showroom). That makes it Rs 1 lakh cheaper than the 79 kWh version and is around Rs 5 lakh cheaper than the top Pack Three Above trim.
The main highlight is simple:
- claimed range – 600 km.
- This places it between the 59 kWh pack (521 km) and the larger 79 kWh pack (679 km).
Power output is also in the middle.
The rear motor produces 241 bhp and 380 Nm in comparison to
- 227 bhp on the 59 kWh
- 281 bhp on the 79 kWh
So Mahindra seems to be building a “sweet spot” option – good range, good power and a price that does not shoot up too much.
Why BE 6 and XEV 9e Might Get It
Reports say Mahindra is studying how buyers are responding to this mid-spec setup on the 9s. If it works well, it is likely the same pattern will be used on both the BE 6 and XEV 9e.
For the BE 6, the difference between the 59 kWh and 79 kWh versions is nearly Rs 2 lakh, so it makes sense to have a middle option.
For the XEV 9e, the difference is narrower – around Rs 1 lakh – but a well-priced 70 kWh trim could still help Mahindra attract more buyers who are looking for the right balance.
A Sneak Peek at What Mahindra Is Planning
- Mid range variants for BE 6 and XEV 9e
- Same 600 km claimed range
- Same 241 bhp RWD motor setup
- Slotting neatly between existing 59kWh and 79kWh versions
- Expected launch window: 2026 (if green-lit)
What About a Six-Seat XEV 9s?
Mahindra has also shared a little update.
There is no six-seat version of the XEV 9s on the horizon, at least not yet. But the company did say it can build one if enough customers ask for it later. For now, the SUV is sticking with its 60:40 second-row layout with tip-and-tumble seats.
Final Take
Mahindra is attempting to provide more choice to buyers. A 70 kWh pack sounds like a reasonable compromise – good range, good power, and a price that does not skyrocket too much. If the XEV 9s see good demand with this setup, the BE 6 and XEV 9e will almost surely get it next.
A definite plan, stable pricing, and more flexibility – that seems to be Mahindra’s EV strategy for the coming year.