New BMW iX1 LWB Gets Stunning Blue Colour and Premium Interiors — Same Price, Big Upgrade

BMW has given a new exterior shade and two new interior upholstery options to the iX1 Long Wheelbase in India. The update offers the customer more options to choose from and allows them to select a colour and cabin finish that suits their taste. Bookings for the refreshed iX1 LWB are now open at BMW dealerships across the country.
The biggest highlight on the outside is the new Night Dusk Blue colour. It’s a deep metallic blue that gives the SUV a more luxurious appearance. This shade now joins the three existing colours — Carbon Black, Mineral White and Skyscraper Grey. With this, the iX1 LWB is now available in total four colours. All of them are finished with a metallic shades.
BMW had originally introduced the iX1 LWB in five colours including Portimao Blue and Sparkling Copper Grey. But over time, BMW changed the palette depending on customer choices. The new Night Dusk Blue shade is the newest addition and it will probably be a popular choice due to its clean and modern appearance.
Inside the cabin, BMW has introduced two new vegan leather upholstery options. These include:
- Smoke White + Atlas Grey Dual-tone
- Castanea (mocha brown)
Both upholsteries receive a neat 3D stitching pattern and BMW has used materials sourced responsibly. The brand has also extended the colours to the door pads, dashboard and even the speaker covers. This gives the cabin a smooth, wraparound feel, something BMW calls the “cocooning effect.
The company says a lot of the updates on the iX1 LWB have been a direct result of customer feedback. Earlier this year, BMW introduced a 360-degree camera, and now it has increased the colour and upholstery options without altering any of the mechanicals or pricing.
Under the body, the iX1 LWB carries on with BMW’s fifth-generation eDrive system. It makes 204 bhp and 250 Nm, combined with a 66.4 kWh battery located under the floor. BMW claims a driving range of up to 531 km (MIDC), which should be more than enough for everyday city use and long weekend drives.
The iX1 LWB is 4,616 mm long with a 2,800 mm wheelbase, making it one of the largest five-seater luxury electric SUVs in India. Despite the new colour and interior updates, BMW has not increased the price and has kept it at Rs 49.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Quick Highlights
- New Night Dusk Blue metallic shade added
- Total of four exterior colours now available
- Two new vegan leather interiors: Smoke White + Atlas Grey, and Castanea
- 3D-pattern stitching and extended cabin colour theme
- 204 bhp, 250 Nm, 66.4 kWh battery
- 531 km claimed range (MIDC)
- Price remains the same
Conclusion
This is a simple, but thoughtful update. BMW is not reconfiguring what is already working well. Instead, the brand is providing buyers with more options to customise the iX1 LWB without driving up the price. The new blue colour and new cabin themes make the SUV feel a little bit more special, while everything else remains familiar and practical. For anyone seeking a high-end electric SUV with a long range and a spacious cabin, the iX1 LWB now appears even more complete.