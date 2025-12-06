Kia Vision Meta Turismo Unveiled: A Futuristic Concept That Hints at the Next-Gen Stinger

Kia has celebrated its 80th anniversary with something special — a new concept car called the Vision Meta Turismo. It was revealed at Kia Vision Square in an exhibition that also featured 17 significant models from the brand’s long journey, right from its bicycle-making days to the modern EVs such as the EV6 GT.
The Meta Turismo is Kia’s vision of what the next era of mobility looks like. It has a shape that combines smooth curves with sharp lines, giving it a sporty yet futuristic feel. The roof flows like a long bubble and the sides get crisp angles. There are no door handles and the thin split headlights form a shape of an X, with cameras taking the place of normal mirrors. It looks very clean and almost like a gran tourer for the future.
Inside, the story becomes even more interesting. Kia has utilized a full-width augmented reality display on the bottom of the windshield. This screen varies depending on which mode you select — Speedster, Dreamer or Gamer. There is no traditional dashboard screen at all. Instead, the driver receives a yoke-like steering system with a small display on the top and a piece of “smart glass” that makes graphics appear to float on the road.
A gold driver’s seat contrasts with the off-white cabin. The passenger seat is designed more like a lounge chair, and the large glass area floods the interior with light. There also appears to be a joystick near the driver, though Kia hasn’t explained its purpose yet.
A few key highlights:
- Futuristic four-door gran tourer shape
- X-pattern headlights with camera pods
- Full cabin glasshouse for an open feel
- AR head-up display (3 driving modes)
- Yoke steering with small digital screen
- Lounge-style passenger seat
- Concept cabin with very little physical controls
Kia hasn’t shared any details about the powertrain or performance yet. It’s too early to tell if this concept will make it to production model, but many fans feel it could shape the next-gen Kia Stinger, especially since its size and posture is that of a modern grand-tourer.
Conclusion
The Vision Meta Turismo isn’t just a design study – it’s a look at where Kia wants to go next. It combines the past, present and future of the brand in a simple, clean concept that feels very different. Whether it turns into a real car or not, it clearly shows that Kia is thinking big for the years ahead.