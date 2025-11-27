Mahindra XEV 9S Launched at Rs 19.95 Lakh with Three Battery Packs and a Full 7-Seat Layout

Mahindra has finally taken the covers off the XEV 9S, a full-size electric SUV built for people who simply want more room, more comfort, and a smoother everyday drive. It’s a proper three-row EV that starts at Rs 19.95 lakh, it aims to offer the kind of space and refinement Indian families often miss in electric cars.
What stands out with the XEV 9S is howhow natural and effortless it feels. Nothing loud, nothing complicated – just a big, quiet SUV, majoring in space, calmness, and ease of use.
A Clean, Confident Design
The XEV 9S has a strong stance, though it’s not overtly trying too hard. The body lines are simple and clean, with a broad confident look. Mahindra uses its Heartcore design theme in play here, so the SUV looks sharp but familiar at the same time.
The key exterior elements include :
- A blanked-out EV-style front face
- L-shaped LED DRLs and vertically positioned projector fog lamps
- A full-width LED light bar
- Smooth flush door handles
- Fresh aero-style alloy wheels
- Roof rails and the new Mahindra Electric emblem
For all its bulk, the SUV carries itself with a sort of quiet sophistication.
A Spacious 7-Seat Interior Built for Everyday Life
Inside, the XEV 9S is all about comfort. The cabin feels open right away, between the wide dashboard and panoramic sunroof. A three-screen layout stretches across the front, with the second row getting its own screens too.
Some highlights inside the cabin:
- A fully digital three-screen setup
- Harman Kardon 16-speaker audio with Dolby Atmos
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated second-row seats
- Powered Boss Mode for second row
- Sliding and reclining seats
- Ambient lighting
- Powered tailgate
- Wireless charging and multiple storage areas
- A 150-liter frunk
Space is one of its biggest strengths. The cabin space for the first two rows together is a massive 4076 litres, and the boot can hold up to 527 litres even with three rows in place.
Battery Packs, Performance & Range
Mahindra is offering the XEV 9S with three battery options: 59kWh, 70kWh, and 79kWh. All of them deliver 380Nm of torque, with power output varying depending on the pack.
- 59 kWh – 228 bhp
- 70 kWh – 241 bhp
- 79 kWh – 282 bhp
The 70 kWh pack is new, and the 79 kWh one also gets a fully loaded variant called Pack Three Above.
The SUV does 0-100 km/h in just 7 seconds, turning it into the fastest 7-seater EV in its class.
Other mechanical and safety features include:
- LFP battery with lifetime warranty
- Real range of up to 500 km in everyday driving
- i-Link intelligent adaptive dampers
- 5-link rear suspension
- Brake-by-wire
- Level 2+ ADAS with 5 radars and 1 vision camera
- 7 airbags
- Driver drowsiness detection
- Secure360 Pro – 360degree security with live view, recording, and a new live communication
- 205 mm of ground clearance
Tech, Comfort & Everyday Usability
The XEV 9S also gets plenty of modern features to help with daily driving:
- VisionX AR-based head-up display
- Auto Park Assist
- Four drive modes: Everyday, Race, Range, Snow
- Five regen levels
- 6-way powered memory driver seat
- Smart climate features, including Camp Mode & Keep Mode
- 5G connectivity
- Digital key + NFC
- 140+ Connectivity features
The turning circle diameter is just 10 metres, which is impressive for an SUV of this size.
Variant-Wise Prices
- Pack One Above 59kWh – Rs 19.95 lakh
- Pack One Above 79kWh – Rs 21.95 lakh
- Pack Two Above 70kWh – Rs 24.45 lakh
- Pack Two Above 79kWh – Rs 25.45 lakh
- Pack Three 79kWh: Rs 27.35 lakh
- Pack Three Above 79kWh – Rs 29.45 lakh
Conclusion
The XEV 9S feels like a practical, well-thought-out electric SUV. It’s big, quiet, comfortable, and gives Indian families a proper three-row EV without compromises. With multiple battery choices, a long feature list, and space for everyone, it looks ready to become one of Mahindra’s most important electric models yet.